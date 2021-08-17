Redmi 10 Prime, another Redmi 10 series smartphone could launch in India soon. Xiaomi has already confirmed the Redmi 10 budget smartphone debut in the country, and a tipster now suggests that the Redmi 10 Prime could be unveiled alongside. Also Read - Redmi 10 is launching soon: Confirmed design and specs, expected features, price and launch date

Redmi 10 Prime likely to launch alongside Redmi 10 in India

Redmi 10 Prime has purportedly appeared on the IMEI database, as per the tipster Mukul Sharma and he claims the handset could arrive along with the Redmi 10 smartphone in India. As per the post shared on Twitter, the Redmi 10 Prime could be seen carrying the model number 21061119BI where the “I” stands for the Indian version. Other than this, the rest of the details about the upcoming Redmi phone is scarce right now. However, Xiaomi had accidentally spilled a few attributes of the Redmi 10 phone. Also Read - Redmi 10 is coming with 50MP quad rear cameras, 90hz screen refresh rate

Redmi 10 specifications, features (leaked)

As per the official teaser, the Redmi 10 will borrow design aesthetics from the Redmi Note 10T 5G phone. The teaser shows three colour options- Grey, Silver, and a reflective Blue shade. The camera island is similar to the Redmi Note 10T phone. A 3.5mm headphone jack sits on top, while the bottom houses the speaker grille and USB-C port. For biometrics, a side-mounted fingerprint sensor will likely be embedded on the power button.

In terms of specs, the Redmi 10 is tipped to feature a 6.5-inch FHD+ display with a 90Hz refresh rate and 20:9 aspect ratio. The device could be powered by a MediaTek Helio G88 processor and paired with three storage configurations- 4GB/64GB storage, 4GB/128GB storage, and 6GB/128GB storage. It will run MIUI 12.5 based Android 11 OS.

For photography, Redmi 10 will likely get a quad-camera setup with a 50-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens, and two 2-megapixel macro and depth sensors. It will have an 8-megapixel selfie shooter. The device could be backed by a 5,000mAh battery and support 18W fast charge.