Redmi 10 Prime, Redmi TWS earbuds launch today: How to watch livestream, expected price in India, specs

Redmi 10 Prime, Redmi TWS earbuds launch in India today to commence at 12 PM IST; here's how to watch the event live

Redmi 10 Prime launch date

Redmi 10 Prime, the new budget offering from Xiaomi is set to launch in India today. The company will introduce a new Redmi TWS (true wireless stereo) earbuds alongside at the launch event. The virtual-only event will be livestreamed via Redmi India’s official YouTube channel. Also Read - Top smartphones under Rs 40,000 in September 2021: OnePlus, Apple, iQOO

Redmi 10 Prime, Redmi TWS earbuds launch in India today: How to watch live stream

The Redmi 10 Prime, and Redmi TWS earbuds India launch event will kick start at 12 PM IST today. As mentioned, the virtual event will run live on Redmi India official YouTube channel. We have embedded the livestream link for your easy access. Also Read - Redmi phones price hike again: From Redmi Note 10T 5G to Redmi Note 10S, here's the list

Redmi 10 Prime price in India, specs (expected)

Redmi 10 Prime price in India is tipped to come under Rs 20,000 price segment. Reports suggest that the new Redmi phone would arrive in the Indian market as a rebranded Redmi 10 that was introduced globally starting at $179 (around Rs 13,300) last month. The Redmi 10 Prime is expected to carry a similar price tag in India.

As for the specs, Xiaomi has already confirmed the Redmi 10 Prime to ship with a MediaTek Helio G88 chipset, and pack a 6,000mAh battery. The company even teased the phone to get a hole-punch display, dual microphones, and adaptive refresh rate. If we are to believe the Redmi 10 Prime to debut as rebadged Redmi 10, then the phone will carry similar specs that include- a 6.5-inch FHD display with 90Hz refresh rate, MIUI 12.5 based Android 11 OS, 50-megapixel quad-camera set up, up to 6GB RAM, 18W fast charging support, and 9W reverse wired charging support.

Redmi TWS earbuds price in India, specs (expected)

The Xiaomi launch event will witness the launch of new Redmi TWS earbuds as well. As per the teaser shared by the company the earbuds will have an egg-shaped charging case and use a Qualcomm chipset. The earbuds will have aptX Adaptive codec support. It will have Quick Pair support too. Reports heavily speculate the new TWS earbuds to be the rebadged version of Redmi Buds 3 Pro that made a global appearance in July. The Redmi Buds were priced at $59.99 (around Rs 4,500) globally. The new TWS earbuds are expected to have the same price point.

  • Published Date: September 3, 2021 9:03 AM IST

Best Sellers