Redmi 10 Prime was launched earlier this month via a virtual launch event. The budget smartphone is all set to go on sale in the country for the first time today. Interested buyers can head over to either Amazon.in website or Xiaomi’s official site Mi.com. Buyers will also be able to get grab the smartphone from offline stores across the country. Also Read - Redmi 10 Prime in-pics: Here's a close look at the new budget Redmi smartphone

Redmi 10 Prime comes in two variants including 4GB RAM + 64GB storage and 6GB RAM + 128GB of internal storage. The smartphone comes in three colour options including Astral White, Bifrost Blue, and Phantom Black. Also Read - Redmi Earbuds 3 Pro with AptX Adaptive codec support, up to 30 hours backup launched: Price in India, features

In terms of pricing, the 4GB RAM model of the Redmi 10 Prime comes at a price tag of Rs 12,499. The top-end model of the smartphone with 6GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage comes at a price of Rs 14,499. As a part of the launch offer, buyer can avail up to Rs 10,500 off on exchange and up to Rs 750 instant discount on shopping with HDFC bank credit card and EMI transactions. Also Read - Redmi 10 Prime with 90Hz display, Helio G88 SoC launched starting at Rs 12,499: Specs, offers, and more

Considering the offerings, the Redmi 10 Prime looks like one of the best one can get under Rs 13,000 in India currently. Some of the key features of the Redmi 10 Prime are a 50-megapixel AI quad rear camera system, a massive battery, 90hz screen refresh rate, powerful MediaTek Helio G88 SoC, fast charging support, among others.

Redmi 10 Prime specifications

Redmi 10 Prime comes packed with a 6.5-inch FHD+ display with 90hz screen refresh rate, 2400 x 1080p resolution and Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection. Under the hood, the smartphone is powered by MediaTek Helio G88 SoC paired with up to 6GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage. It runs on MIUI 12.5 software based on Android 11 OS.

The smartphone features a quad rear camera system consisting of a 50-megapixel primary lens, an 8-megapixel ultra wide angle lens, a 2-megapixel macro lens and a 2-megapixel depth camera. On the front, the phone includes an 8-megapixel front camera for selfies and video calls.

One of the key highlights of the Redmi 10 Prime is the battery setup. The phone is backed by a 6000mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging. The box comes packed with a 22.5W charger.