Redmi 10X series to launch on May 26: Everything we know

The upcoming Xiaomi Redmi 10X series is an awaited entry into the mid-range smartphone line up. The series will likely comprise a Redmi 10X Pro 5G and a base 10X. The 10X Pro 5G will be the first phone to feature the recently launched MediaTek Dimensity 820 chipset. The chip supports dual-SIM, dual-standby for 5G networks. This lets you connect both SIM cards to 5G networks at the same time. This is useful in these early 5G days where connectivity isn’t exactly perfect. Both SIMs on standby would mean users can switch seamlessly between both cards to get the best possible 5G connectivity. Also Read - Xiaomi Redmi 10X listed on e-commerce site JD.com: All you need to know

That’s not all. There is more to the Redmi 10X Pro than just its 5G abilities. However, Xiaomi has kept those bits a secret for now. Xiaomi has hinted that the 10X series will launch on May 26, along with a bunch of other Xiaomi products including the RedmiBook 14 laptop. Also Read - Xiaomi Redmi 10X to officially launch on May 26; design officially revealed

Redmi 10X vs Redmi 10X Pro

The base 10X will feature a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor, which hints at the absence of an AMOLED screen. There is still a quad-camera module on both the devices, though. Not much apart from this is known as of now. Also Read - Xiaomi Redmi 5G smartphone camera samples surface online: Report

The 10X Pro (pictured above in the posters) meanwhile, will feature an AMOLED display which will be a rare element especially in the mid-range segment it is expected to launch in. This will allow the phone to make use of an Always-On display feature. The MIUI interface also allows plenty of customisability on the Always-On display section so that’s a plus point. There will also be support for MIUI 12’s Super Wallpapers. With the AMOLED screen, we can also expect to see an in-display fingerprint reader.

As we have seen before, the MediaTek Dimensity 820 on the Redmi 10X Pro will feature powerful performance along with 5G connectivity. There are no hints on the pricing of the smartphone yet. However, with a launch taking place in a few days, these details are expected to surface pretty soon.