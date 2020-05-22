comscore Redmi 10X series to launch on May 26: Everything we know | BGR India
  • Home
  • News
  • Redmi 10X, 10X Pro 5G to launch on May 26: Everything we know
News

Redmi 10X, 10X Pro 5G to launch on May 26: Everything we know

News

The Redmi 10X Pro is expected to feature an AMOLED screen and 5G support while the base Redmi 10X is expected to feature an LCD screen with a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor.

  • Published: May 22, 2020 9:10 AM IST
Redmi 10X Pro 3

The upcoming Xiaomi Redmi 10X series is an awaited entry into the mid-range smartphone line up. The series will likely comprise a Redmi 10X Pro 5G and a base 10X. The 10X Pro 5G will be the first phone to feature the recently launched MediaTek Dimensity 820 chipset. The chip supports dual-SIM, dual-standby for 5G networks. This lets you connect both SIM cards to 5G networks at the same time. This is useful in these early 5G days where connectivity isn’t exactly perfect. Both SIMs on standby would mean users can switch seamlessly between both cards to get the best possible 5G connectivity. Also Read - Xiaomi Redmi 10X listed on e-commerce site JD.com: All you need to know

That’s not all. There is more to the Redmi 10X Pro than just its 5G abilities. However, Xiaomi has kept those bits a secret for now. Xiaomi has hinted that the 10X series will launch on May 26, along with a bunch of other Xiaomi products including the RedmiBook 14 laptop. Also Read - Xiaomi Redmi 10X to officially launch on May 26; design officially revealed

Watch: How to get a free PC game every week

Redmi 10X vs Redmi 10X Pro

The base 10X will feature a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor, which hints at the absence of an AMOLED screen. There is still a quad-camera module on both the devices, though. Not much apart from this is known as of now. Also Read - Xiaomi Redmi 5G smartphone camera samples surface online: Report

The 10X Pro (pictured above in the posters) meanwhile, will feature an AMOLED display which will be a rare element especially in the mid-range segment it is expected to launch in. This will allow the phone to make use of an Always-On display feature. The MIUI interface also allows plenty of customisability on the Always-On display section so that’s a plus point. There will also be support for MIUI 12’s Super Wallpapers. With the AMOLED screen, we can also expect to see an in-display fingerprint reader.

Xiaomi Redmi 10X listed on e-commerce site JD.com: All you need to know

Also Read

Xiaomi Redmi 10X listed on e-commerce site JD.com: All you need to know

As we have seen before, the MediaTek Dimensity 820 on the Redmi 10X Pro will feature powerful performance along with 5G connectivity. There are no hints on the pricing of the smartphone yet. However, with a launch taking place in a few days, these details are expected to surface pretty soon.

Story Timeline

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: May 22, 2020 9:10 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Valentine's Day: Last minute gifting ideas for him and her
thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000
thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month

Editor's Pick

Redmi 10X series to launch on May 26: Everything we know
News
Redmi 10X series to launch on May 26: Everything we know
Realme Narzo 10A set to go on sale today at 12PM

News

Realme Narzo 10A set to go on sale today at 12PM

Xiaomi updates its browser privacy settings for the second time

News

Xiaomi updates its browser privacy settings for the second time

WhatsApp brings back 30-second video status option

News

WhatsApp brings back 30-second video status option

Facebook brings new security feature for Indian users

News

Facebook brings new security feature for Indian users

Most Popular

Xiaomi Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 Review

Realme Narzo 10 Review

Vivo V19 Review

Gears Tactics Review: Ideal way to expand a franchise

Realme 6 Pro Review

Redmi 10X series to launch on May 26: Everything we know

Realme Narzo 10A set to go on sale today at 12PM

Xiaomi updates its browser privacy settings for the second time

How to get a free PC game every week

WhatsApp brings back 30-second video status option

Truecaller streamlines communication with redesign of the app

Top 5 Android launchers you should try

What is Jio Platforms?

5G: Indian consumers willing to pay 15 percent premium

WhatsApp in 2020: How social messaging app evolved amidst pandemic

Related Topics

Related Stories

Redmi 10X series to launch on May 26: Everything we know

News

Redmi 10X series to launch on May 26: Everything we know
Xiaomi updates its browser privacy settings for the second time

News

Xiaomi updates its browser privacy settings for the second time
Poco M2 Pro spotted in online databases ahead of launch

News

Poco M2 Pro spotted in online databases ahead of launch
Best Phone Under 20000 to buy in 2020

Top Products

Best Phone Under 20000 to buy in 2020
Best Phone Under 10000 in India in 2020

Top Products

Best Phone Under 10000 in India in 2020

हिंदी समाचार

आपका ई-पास वैध या नहीं, ऐसे करें चेक, जानिए क्या है अप्लाई करने का तरीका

Oppo Find X2 Neo स्मार्टफोन 5G कनेक्टिविटी के साथ हुआ लॉन्च, जानें कीमत और खूबियां

Truecaller ने एंड्रॉयड यूजर्स के लिए जारी किया अपडेट, मिलेंगे नए फीचर्स

Aarogya Setu App के बिना नहीं कर पाएंगे हवाई यात्रा, 'ग्रीन स्टेटस' पर ही मिलेगी एयरपोर्ट पर एंट्री

Vodafone उपभोक्ताओं को झटका, कंपनी ने बंद किया इन प्लान्स पर डबल डेटा ऑफर

Latest Videos

How to get a free PC game every week

News

How to get a free PC game every week
Top 5 Android launchers you should try

Features

Top 5 Android launchers you should try
Realme Narzo 10 Review: Expanding options in the budget segment

Reviews

Realme Narzo 10 Review: Expanding options in the budget segment
Realme Narzo 10, Vivo V19, Poco F2 Pro, Huawei Freebuds 3 launch, Google's loss, GTA 5 free and more: Weekly Tech News Roundup

News

Realme Narzo 10, Vivo V19, Poco F2 Pro, Huawei Freebuds 3 launch, Google's loss, GTA 5 free and more: Weekly Tech News Roundup

News

Redmi 10X series to launch on May 26: Everything we know
News
Redmi 10X series to launch on May 26: Everything we know
Realme Narzo 10A set to go on sale today at 12PM

News

Realme Narzo 10A set to go on sale today at 12PM
Xiaomi updates its browser privacy settings for the second time

News

Xiaomi updates its browser privacy settings for the second time
How to get a free PC game every week

News

How to get a free PC game every week
WhatsApp brings back 30-second video status option

News

WhatsApp brings back 30-second video status option