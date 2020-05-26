comscore Redmi 10X series launched: Price, full specifications, sale details and more
Redmi 10X series launched with AMOLED display, 7nm 5G MediaTek chipset: Price, full specifications

After several leaks, the Xiaomi Redmi 10X series has finally been launched in China. The brand has unveiled both Redmi 10X and its Pro version. The top features of the new Redmi phones are 7nm chipset

After several leaks, the Xiaomi Redmi 10X series has finally been launched in China. The brand has unveiled both Redmi 10X and its Pro version. The top features of the new Redmi phones are 7nm chipset, 5G support, AMOLED display, a 4,520mAh battery, and more. The new Redmi devices also offer quad rear camera setup as well as higher Watt chargers. Read on to find out everything about these smartphones.

Redmi 10X, Redmi 10X Pro: Price

The Redmi 10X 5G price is set at RMB 1,599, which is around Rs 16,960 in India. This price is for the 6GB RAM + 64GB storage. There is also a 6GB + 128GB model, which is priced at RMB 1,799 (roughly Rs 19,080). The 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant will be available for RMB 2,099, which is approximately Rs 22,260 in India. Lastly, the 8GB + 256 configuration price is set at RMB 2,399 (roughly Rs 2,5450). The Redmi 10X Pro price starts from RMB 2,399, which is roughly Rs 25,450 in India. The 8GB + 256GB comes with a price label of RMB 2,599 (approx Rs 27,570).

Redmi 10X series: Specifications, features detailed

The Redmi 10X features a 6.57-inch AMOLED display with HDR 10+ support and full HD+ resolution. It has a 20:9 aspect ratio, 4,300,000:1 contrast ratio, 800 nits of brightness, and 98 percent NTSC. It flaunts a waterdrop-style notch display design. The Xiaomi Redmi 10X will be available with 2GB RAM and 32GB UFS 2.1 storage model. It is likely to offer the device with other configurations too.

The panel comes with support for 180Hz touch sampling. The company says that it has a thickened nano-coating and the new phone also supports IP53, meaning it will be dust and splash resistance. The panel will be protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 5. The brand will be selling in four color options. The Redmi 10x will ship with a 22.5W charger and 10x Pro with a 33W charger. Both the handsets ship with a 4,520mAh battery and MIUI 12 out of the box.

It is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 820 processor, which is based on 7nm process. This chipset was launched for mid-range devices and to bring 5G support to cheaper phones. is designed for global sub-6GHz 5G networks in Asia, North America, and Europe. The Dimensity 820 packs an Arm Mali G57 GPU graphics with HyperEngine 2.0 enhancements. It is being called Mediatek Tianji 820 in China. Redmi’s General Manager, Lu Weibing has claimed that this MediaTek chip has surpassed Kirin 985 SoC in performance and surpassed Kirin 820 SoC on Antutu.

The Redmi 10X 5G series offers support for dual 5G standby. The device even comes with liquid cooling. As for the photography sessions, there are a total of four cameras at the back of the phone. The setup includes a 48-megapixel main sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle macro + 3x optical telephoto camera (with OIS)

  Published Date: May 26, 2020 12:45 PM IST

