Redmi 10X camera to feature OIS and 30x Zoom

Xiaomi sub-brand Redmi is preparing for the launch of its upcoming smartphone lineup, the Redmi 10X series. As part of the lineup, the company plans to launch multiple Redmi 10X variants in the market. Some of the variants including the 10X 5G and the 10X Pro have already surfaced online. During this preparation phase, the company has already started sharing teasers regarding the unannounced lineup. Several details regarding the variants and specifications have already surfaced online. Beyond this, a new report just outlined some camera features for the 10X lineup. The company has already posted some more camera samples from the smartphone lineup. Let's check out all the new leaks and details regarding the Redmi 10X Pro here.

Redmi 10X camera samples and features surface online; details

As per the Chinese website Sparrow News, the company is expected to launch the regular 10X, 10X Pro, and another variant. The report notes that one of the devices will feature 30x zoom functionality. This likely means that the device will also feature a 3x telephoto zoom. According to the report, Redmi hinted that lineup will feature 30x zoom along with OIS technology. Beyond this, one can also expect AI-powered filters for creative background blur, artificial coloring, and night shots. The company also shared some sample shots from Redmi 10X Pro to showcase the capabilities.

Redmi Product Director Thomas Wang shared a nighttime photo along with star-trails. While sharing the long-exposure photo, Wang noted that the device features the "Star track" mode without any extra equipment. One can capture star-trails with just one click as they don't have to adjust the ISO, shutter speed, or aperture.

Hours after the first image, Lu Weibing shared more images from the Redmi 10X Pro. While showcasing the images, he reaffirmed that users can take long exposure shots without a tripod. The camera uses a gyroscope and accelerometer to detect jitters at high speed. This data is sent to the OIS processor to calculate the amount of displacement for compensation.