Redmi 10X could be mostly rebranded Redmi Note 9

Redmi 10X could actually be a rebranded, yet downgraded Redmi Note 9

The Redmi 10X features a less powerful MediaTek Helio G70 chip instead of the Helio G85 on the Redmi Note 9

  Updated: May 11, 2020 9:15 PM IST
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 gallery

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9

The Redmi 10X was an upcoming phone that did not see many leaks and saw few rumors so far. However, the phone has now been spotted again on the Google Play console after a long time of waiting. Interestingly, the ‘10’ series naming in the new phone barely feels apt. This is because the specifications reveal that the Redmi 10X is actually a rebranded Redmi Note 9 for the Chinese market, well, mostly. Also Read - Realme Narzo 10 vs Xiaomi Redmi Note 8: Price in India, specifications compared

The source doesn’t offer a lot of the specifications, but some key ones are present here. The most shocking of these is the downgrade from a MediaTek Helio G85 to an Helio G70 for the Redmi 10X. There are a few other elements that are exactly the same on both phones. These are the screen resolution of 1080 x 2340 pixels and the 4GB RAM. The Redmi Note 9 had 4GB RAM on its highest variant. However, there may be other storage variants of the Redmi 10X. Also Read - Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Max sale date announced; check price and where you can buy

Furthermore, the Google Play Console listing refers to the same M2003J15SI device. This device was also spotted recently on the BIS certification website in India. Further, it even made its way to China’s TENAA listings. The various listings all seem to point to the same device. It wouldn’t be a surprise if all the other specifications of the device are taken from the Redmi Note 9 as well. Also Read - Xiaomi India website confirms POCO M2 Pro, Redmi Note 9, and Mi 10

The Redmi 10X could cut down on more features

That being said, the downgrade in the chipset also suggests that the ‘new’ Redmi 10X could be an even cheaper budget Redmi smartphone. This could also mean that Xiaomi decides to cut down more than just the processor capabilities. The Redmi Note 9 also features other elements that bring up its value. These are the 48-megapixel quad-camera setup, the 5,020mAh battery, and the 18W fast charging. These could very well be the first wings the company could cut down in order to make the Redmi 10X cheaper.

  Published Date: May 11, 2020 9:14 PM IST
  Updated Date: May 11, 2020 9:15 PM IST

