Redmi 10X may launch with Helio G85 SoC: Check leaked price and specifications

The Redmi 10X could launch with a Mediatek Helio G85 SoC. Read on to know more about the phone's leaked price and specifications.

  • Updated: April 23, 2020 12:50 PM IST
A Redmi smartphone with M2003J15SC model number was recently spotted on China’s TENAA telecom authority and 3C Certification website. While the specifications and features of this handset has already been leaked online, the name of the handset was unknown. Now, a fresh listing has confirmed the name of the alleged Redmi phone. As per the listing that has appeared in the product library of China Telecom, the device will be called Redmi 10X 4G.

The same smartphone is also said to pack a Mediatek Helio G85 chipset. As per leaks, the Redmi 10X will have a 6.53-inch IPS LCD display with 19.5:9 aspect ratio. It is likely to feature a punch-hole display design. The cut0out could be placed at the upper-right corner of the phone. The panel will likely operate at full HD+ resolution. It reportedly measures 162.38 x 77.2 x 8.95mm and weighs about 205 grams.

The Redmi 10X could launch with 6GB RAM + 128GB internal storage. The company will likely add a microSD card slot for storage expansion. It will ship with Android 10 with MIUI 11 on top. It is said to offer a 5,020mAh battery under the hood. The upcoming Redmi phone could offer support for 22.5W fast charging tech. For photography sessions, there could be a 13-megapixel front-facing camera for selfies.

Xiaomi Mi 10 Lite 5G posters surface online; share more details about the display, camera, and colors

Xiaomi Mi 10 Lite 5G posters surface online; share more details about the display, camera, and colors

The rear camera setup could include a 48-megapixel primary camera, which might be assisted by an 8-megapixel camera. It could be paired with a 2-megapixel sensor and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. The quad rear camera setup will be accompanied by a fingerprint scanner. As for the price, the China Telecom listing has mentioned that the Redmi 10X phone would be priced at RMB 1,499, which is around Rs 16,110 in India. Xiaomi might launch the new Redmi handset in three colors, including Sky Blue, Pine Morning Green and Ice Fog White, Gizmochina reports.

  • Published Date: April 23, 2020 12:44 PM IST
  • Updated Date: April 23, 2020 12:50 PM IST

