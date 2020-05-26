comscore Redmi 10X, RedmiBook 16, TV launch today: Livestream details, specs
Redmi 10X, RedmiBook 16, Redmi X TV launch today: Livestream details, confirmed specifications

You can watch the Redmi 10X, RedmiBook 16, Redmi X TV launch event on Xiaomi's official website or Weibo.

  • Published: May 26, 2020 9:11 AM IST
Xiaomi Redmi 10X

Xiaomi’s sub-brand Redmi will today launch Redmi 10X, RedmiBook 16, and Redmi X TV series in its home country. Ahead of the official launch, Redmi’s General Manager, Lu Weibing has officially confirmed key features and specifications of these Redmi-branded devices. All the details regarding the latest Redmi laptop, phone, and TV that we have shared below are revealed by the brand itself.

At the moment, it is unknown whether these devices will make their way to markets like India. The launch event will kick off at 2:00PM, which is 11:30AM in India. You can watch the Redmi 10X, RedmiBook 16, Redmi X TV launch event on Xiaomi’s official website or Weibo. We will be covering the launch event, so stay tuned to BGR India.

RedmiBook 16 laptop: Officially confirmed specifications

The RedmiBook 16 will launch with a 16.1 display. The laptop has a 90 percent screen-to-body ratio. The device will have a 100 percent sRGB wide color gamut. The bezels of the display will be 3.26mm. The company says that the device will have “ultra-narrow bezels.” It will come equipped with the new AMD Dacentrurus 4000 series, which is based on 7nm process. Xiaomi also claims a 60 percent performance improvement than the predecessor.

The RedmiBook 16 will ship with a 65W mini power adapter. The Chinese company claims that the charger will top up the laptop by 50 percent in 38 minutes. The notebook will offer customers 12 hours of long battery life on a single charge. It will offer support for Intelligent sensor key. The RedmiBook laptop would have three performance modes for the distinct use cases. One of the latest teasers suggested that users will be able to unlock the laptop in 1.2 seconds using Xiaomi Bracelet.

Redmi X series TV: Features

The new Redmi X TV will sport “high-end metal full screen.” It is also confirmed to support MEMC (Motion Estimation, Motion Compensation) feature. The panel will offer support for 60Hz refresh rate and 4K resolution.  The Redmi TV will come with support for 85 percent of NTSC color gamut. The smart TV will have four 12.5W speakers along with an 8-unit subwoofer. It will also offer support for far-field voice technology and linking AIoT devices. The teasers say that users will witness “Dolby Audio sound effect enhancement, surrounded by stereo sound effects all over the living room.”

Redmi 10X: Confirmed specifications

The Xiaomi Redmi 10X will be available with 2GB RAM and 32GB storage model. It is likely to offer the device with other configurations too. The company says that it has a thickened nano-coating and the new phone also supports IP53, meaning it will be dust and splash resistance. The panel will be protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 5. It will be powered by a MediaTek Tianji 820 processor, which is based on 7nm process. The device will offer support for 5G. There will be four cameras at the back of the Redmi 10X phone.

