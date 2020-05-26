comscore Redmi 1A Display with 23.8-inch display teased | BGR India
  • Redmi 1A Display with 23.8-inch display teased ahead of launch: All you need to know
Redmi 1A Display with 23.8-inch display teased ahead of launch: All you need to know

With Redmi 1A Display, the independent brand can target consumers who are working from home and need new PC peripherals.

  • Published: May 26, 2020 1:36 PM IST
Redmi is set to venture into the display segment as well with the launch of a new monitor. The former sub-brand of Xiaomi is set to introduce Redmi 1A as a new monitor at an event today. The display will debut alongside Redmi 10X, Redmi X TV and RedmiBook 16. Ahead of the launch event, which is happening live right now, Redmi 1A Display has leaked revealing key features. It will feature a 23.8-inch display with 178-degree wide viewing angle. Also Read - Redmi 10X series launched with AMOLED display, 7nm 5G MediaTek chipset: Price, full specifications

The Redmi 1A Display comes with a refresh rate of 60Hz and is likely to share similarities with the Xiaomi 1A Display. As seen from the leaked image, it shares similarities with the Xiaomi Display in terms of design and aesthetics. The previous leaks suggested that Redmi is working on monitors that will come in multiple screen sizes including a 23.8-inch version. The Redmi-branded display could be one of the models in question and part of the earlier leak. Also Read - Redmi Earbud S with 12 hours battery life launched in India: Amazon India sale date, price, features

The leaks hint at Redmi 1A Display becoming available sometime in June 2020. At the moment, this information is unconfirmed and we will know more in sometime. The Xiaomi 1A Display is priced at RMB 689 in China. We expect the Redmi 1A Display to be priced in the same range. In fact, it could be cheaper considering Redmi brand is known for more affordable offering in different product segments. Also Read - RedmiBook 16 design and full specifications revealed hours before official launch

Redmi 10X series launched with AMOLED display, 7nm 5G MediaTek chipset: Price, full specifications

Redmi 10X series launched with AMOLED display, 7nm 5G MediaTek chipset: Price, full specifications

Since Redmi became an independent brand in China, it has been expanding into multiple product segments at the same time. It has established itself as a smartphone brand. Now, it has sights set on the smart TV and smart accessories market. However, with Redmi 1A Display, it seems like the company wants to expand into PC peripherals as well. The display could be an offering aimed at those working from home in the post COVID-19 world.

  • Published Date: May 26, 2020 1:36 PM IST

