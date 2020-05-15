Xiaomi sub-brand Redmi seems to be working on a new mid-range smartphone behind the scenes. The new Redmi branded smartphone will likely be the first 5G capable smartphone to land in the market. We have already heard some rumors regarding this unannounced smartphone in the last couple of days. The device is rumored to sport MediaTek Dimensity 800 5G SoC. It is also worth noting that this is not the only Redmi smartphone that the company is working on. We have seen some leaked information regarding the Redmi 9, and the Redmi 10X, and more. As per the information available, a new report just surfaced with some new information regarding the upcoming Redmi 5G smartphone. Let’s check out the latest details regarding the Redmi 5G smartphone here. Also Read - Xiaomi-branded credit card launched; users get new Xiaomi products each month

Redmi 5G smartphone leaked details

As per the Chinese website MyDrivers, a mystery Redmi device just made its way to the Chinese certification website TENAA. This new device sports the model number M2004J7AC. The listing revealed that the device has just received TENAA certification along with some real-world images, and specifications. Talking about the specifications, the smartphone features a 6.57-inch OLED display along with QUD+ (2,400×1,800 pixels) resolution. Redmi has also opted for a U-shaped notch on the front along with an in-display fingerprint scanner. Moving to the internals, the listing also indicates that the device will sport MediaTek Dimensity 820 SoC instead of 800.

Dimensity 820 SoC CPU is clocked at 2.6GHz while running on a 4,420mAh battery. As per the report, the device will feature up to 8GB RAM and 256GB internal storage. Talking about different RAM and storage combinations, we will get 6+64GB, 6+128GB, 8+128GB, and 8+256GB storage. The listing also indicates that the smartphone will run on Android 10-based MIUI out of the box. Though, we are not sure about the MIUI version.

The device will also feature a triple rear camera setup with a 48-megapixel primary camera. Xiaomi has also likely added a 16MP camera sensor on the front for selfies. The device also sports a dual SIM slot along with a dedicated SD slot. Xiaomi also plans to launch the smartphone in Blue, Black, Green, Pink, Red, White, and Silver color options. It is also likely that the device will feature support for 22.5W and 33W fast charging technology. Taking a look at the design, we see a glossy back panel along with Redmi 9 Pro Max-like camera module.