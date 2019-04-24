Redmi 7 vs Redmi Note 7 vs Redmi Note 7 Pro: What's different

Xiaomi launched its Redmi Note 7 and Redmi Note 7 Pro smartphones in India two months back, and today it brought the more-affordable Redmi 7 to the country as well. The all-new Xiaomi Redmi 7 was first launched in China, and Xiaomi says that it is their biggest ever upgrade till date in Redmi series. The latest Redmi 7 smartphone come with all-new Aura smoke design, new ‘Dot Notch’ display and more powerful efficient Qualcomm 600 series processor, similar to the Redmi Note 7 and Redmi Note 7 Pro smartphones.

In comparison, the all new Redmi smartphones are quite different from each other despite their almost identical looks. Here’s the comparison between latest Redmi 7, Redmi Note 7 and Redmi Note 7 Pro.

Redmi 7 vs Redmi Note 7 vs Redmi Note 7 Pro: Design and Display

The Redmi 7’s biggest highlight is its new Aura Smoke gradient design and all-new 6.26-inch HD+ display with Corning Gorilla Glass 5. On the other hand, both Redmi Note 7 and Redmi Note 7 Pro flaunt “Aura Design” language with 2.5D curved glass body and Corning Gorilla Glass 5.

Upfront, the Redmi 7 packs a 6.26-inch HD+ (720×1520 pixels) display along with a 19:9 aspect ratio. This is same display as the newly launched Redmi Y3. On the other hand, both Redmi Note 7 and Redmi Note 7 Pro pack same displays and look identical. These offer ‘Dot Notch’ display, which is a 6.3-inch LTPS in-cell panel with full-HD+ resolution with a 19.5:9 aspect ratio. Both displays get only 1.95mm tiny bezels with slightly thick chin. All three smartphones come with physical fingerprint sensors located at the center top-half of the back.

Redmi 7 vs Redmi Note 7 vs Redmi Note 7 Pro: Processor, RAM and Storage

Under the hood, the Redmi 7 brings a bigger upgrade over Redmi 6. It is the first time, Xiaomi has used Snapdragon 600 series processor in the Redmi phone of this budget. The Redmi 7 packs Qualcomm Snapdragon 632 SoC, just like the Redmi Y3. It comes in 2GB RAM and 3GB RAM variants with 32GB and 64GB internal storage options respectively. Unlike Redmi Note 7 and 7 Pro, the Redmi 7 offers triple slot (Nano-SIM+Nano-SIM+microSD card) with expandable support up to 256GB.

On the other hand, Redmi Note 7 Pro is more powerful than the Redmi Note 7. It gets Qualcomm’s latest 11nm octa-core Snapdragon 675 SoC, paired with 4GB and 6GB RAM options. The Redmi Note 7 in India shares similar octa-core Snapdragon 660 SoC like China variant. It comes coupled with 3GB and 4GB RAM options. In terms of storage, the Redmi Note 7 Pro offers 64GB and 128GB of inbuilt storage options along with microSD card support (up to 256GB). The Redmi Note 7 only comes with 32GB and 64GB of onboard storage variants with support for microSD card (up to 256GB) as well.

Redmi 7 vs Redmi Note 7 vs Redmi Note 7 Pro: Camera

The Redmi 7 sports a dual rear camera setup with a 12-megapixel primary camera and a 2-megapixel secondary sensor. The Redmi Note 7 comes with dual-rear camera setup of 12-megapixel primary sensor and a 2-megapixel secondary sensor. On the other hand, the Redmi Note 7 Pro’s dual rear camera setup does get a 48-megapixel lens of Sony IMX586 clubbed with secondary 5-megapixel depth sensor. For selfies, the Redmi 7 packs an 8-megapixel sensor, while the Redmi Note 7 Pro and Redmi Note 7 both come with a 13-megapixel AI camera at the front.

Redmi 7 vs Redmi Note 7 vs Redmi Note 7 Pro: Battery, Connectivity and OS

All three Redmi smartphones pack same battery inside. The Redmi 7, Redmi Note 7 and Redmi Note 7 Pro pack a 4,000mAh battery. The Redmi 7 comes with Micro-USB charging support, but the other two offer USB Type-C charging and Qualcomm Quick Charge 4 support. Connectivity options on all three phones include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth, GPS/ A-GPS, Infrared (IR) blaster, and a 3.5mm headphone port. Additionally, these also come with latest Android 9 Pie-based with MIUI 10 skin on top.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 vs Redmi Note 7 Pro: Price in India

The Redmi 7 price in India starts at Rs 7,999 for the 2GB RAM and 32GB storage variant. The higher variant with 3GB RAM and 32GB storage will be made available for Rs 8,999. It will be available in Comet Blue, Eclipse Black, and Lunar Red color options from April 29 via Amazon India, Mi.com, and Mi Home stores.

On the other hand, the Redmi Note 7 price starts at Rs 9,999 for the 3GB RAM/ 32GB storage model, whereas the 4GB RAM/ 64GB storage will cost you Rs 11,999. As for the Redmi Note 7 Pro, the handset prices start at Rs 13,999 for the 4GB RAM/ 64GB storage variant. It is also be available in 6GB RAM/ 128GB storage model with a price tag of Rs 16,999. Both Redmi Note 7 and Note 7 Pro are available for purchase through Mi.com and Flipkart as well as Mi Home stores. Xiaomi has made Redmi Note 7 available via open sale now.

Redmi 7 vs Redmi Note 7 vs Redmi Note 7 Pro: comparison table