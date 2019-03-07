comscore
Redmi 7 leaks via YouTube video; Snapdragon 632 SoC revealed

The Redmi 7 is also expected to be a big upgrade over its predecessor following in the footsteps of the Redmi Note 7.

  Published: March 7, 2019 9:55 AM IST
Xiaomi recently introduced the Redmi Note 7 in India, and the company doesn’t seem far from launching its other hit series – the Redmi 7. The Redmi 7 will succeed last year’s Redmi 6, and is expected to be as big an upgrade as the Redmi Note 7 when compared to its predecessor. There are still no official release dates from Xiaomi, however, the handset has appeared in a couple of YouTube videos yesterday revealing a lot of its design aspects and some of its key specifications.

The hands-on video comes from two Vietnamese YouTube channels Tony Phùng Studio and Dương Dê, and is similar to what happened last year with the Redmi 6. And While the Redmi 7 did appear on TENAA, it did not reveal the identity of the processor. Thankfully, these two videos do.

The Redmi 7 is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 632 SoC, as shown in the video, which is a 14nm chipset clocked at 1.8GHz and has an Adreno 506 GPU. A part of the video also shows the AnTuTu score as 101,949. The inclusion of the Snapdragon chip will be a welcome move as Xiaomi introduced a MediaTek chipset last year which left the audience unimpressed. The Redmi 7 has a micro-USB port instead of the Type-C seen on the Redmi Note 7 series. However, it will accommodate a triple slot setup allowing two SIMs and an SD card to be used at the same time.

Besides the chipset, the obvious gradient design of the bigger Redmi Note 7 can also be seen on the Redmi 7. As per TENAA’s listing, the Redmi 7 comes in a torrent of colors including black, red, blue, pink, white, green, purple, and grey. Also, it has a 6.26-inch HD+ display, a 3,900mAh battery, and a 12-megapixel + 8-megapixel dual rear camera setup. There’s still no launch date, however, Xiaomi is holding a global launch event on March 18 in China where we might see the new affordable handsets being made official.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7

9999

Android Pie
Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 SoC
Dual - 12MP + 2MP
