Redmi 8, Redmi 8A update rolls out globally with a few fixes and improvements

Both Xiaomi Redmi 8 and Redmi 8A updates are based on the Global Stable ROM with Android 9.0 Pie OS.

  • Published: January 24, 2020 1:00 PM IST
Xiaomi Redmi 8A

Xiaomi is rolling out a new software update for its Redmi 8 and Redmi 8A devices globally. The update brings in the latest January 2020 Android security patch for the Redmi 8 smartphone. While the Redmi 8A update gets new improvements for the App vault.

The Redmi 8 update brings with it the latest January 2020 security patch. The update comes with MIUI software version 11.0.6.0.PCNMIXM and is about 261MB in size. The Redmi 8A, on the other hand, gets the update with MIUI software version V11.0.4.0.PCPMIXM and is about 370MB in size.

As per the changelog, the new software update for the Redmi 8A brings improvements to the new music card in the App vault and updated EU privacy adjustments. The Redmi 8 new update with January 2020 security patch further fixes a local malicious application in the device that could have bypass user interaction requirements to gain access to additional permissions.

Both devices update are based on the Global Stable ROM with Android 9.0 Pie OS and no word on the release of Android 10, GetDroidTips reports. The OTA update is rolling out in stages, so it could take a while before reaching all Redmi 8 and Redmi 8A units globally. Users will see a prompt to download the update automatically via a push notification. Alternatively, one can head over to Settings to manually check for the update.

Redmi 8 specifications, features

To recall, the Redmi 8 smartphone made its debut last year in October. The device features a 6.22-inch IPS LCD screen with HD+ (720×1520 pixels) resolution and a 19:9 aspect ratio. The Redmi 8 device is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 SoC, paired with 3GB/4GB of RAM and 32GB/64GB storage options. It also comes with a dual rear-camera setup, comprised of a 12-megapixel primary sensor, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. On the front, the device sports an 8-megapixel camera for selfies.

  • Published Date: January 24, 2020 1:00 PM IST

