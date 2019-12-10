comscore Redmi 8, Redmi Note 8 sale today at 12PM: Price in India, features
Redmi 8, Redmi Note 8 sale today: Price in India, sale details, specifications

The Redmi 8 and Redmi Note 8 sale will take place in India today. Here's everything you need to know about these Redmi phones.

  Updated: December 10, 2019 10:15 AM IST
Xiaomi’s Redmi 8 and Redmi Note 8 are all set to go on flash sale today. These Redmi phones will be up for grabs at 12:00PM today. The Redmi 8 is a successor to the Redmi 7, and packs a 12-megapixel Sony IMX363 rear sensor. Some of the key highlights of the Redmi Note 8 are 48-megapixel quad rear camera setup, a Snapdragon 665 SoC, premium design and a lot more. Here’s everything you need to know about these Redmi phones.

Xiaomi Redmi 8: Price in India, sale details, features

The Redmi 8 will be available at a starting price of Rs 7,999. It comes in two storage variants. The base model comes with 3GB of RAM and 32GB internal storage. The 4GB RAM variant with 64GB storage will be available for Rs 8,999. It is scheduled to go on sale on today on Flipkart and mi.com at 12:00PM.

The Redmi 8 comes with a 6.22-inch HD+ display. Like its predecessor, there is a waterdrop notch display which also houses an 8-megapixel selfie shooter. The AI selfie camera supports portrait mode and also supports face unlock.

For rear camera setup, Xiaomi is using a 12-megapixel primary shooter with Sony IMX363 sensor paired with a 2-megapixel depth sensor. Under the hood, there is an octa-core Snapdragon 439 SoC, which is the same as the one powering Redmi 8A. There is a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor, 5000mAh battery with 18W fast charging and USB Type-C port.

Redmi Note 8: Price, availability details, specs

During the sale, the Redmi Note 8 will be available for purchase through Amazon India and Mi.com. This Redmi phone comes in two storage variants. The 4GB RAM + 64GB storage model of the Redmi Note 8 is priced at Rs 9,999. The variant with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage will be available for Rs 12,999. Xiaomi will be selling the device in Space Black, Neptune Blue, and Moonlight White colors.

Redmi K30, Redmi laptop launch today: Expected features, live stream details

Redmi K30, Redmi laptop launch today: Expected features, live stream details

The Redmi Note 8 features a 6.3-inch LCD display protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 5. It offers a resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels and an 81 percent screen-to-body ratio. The smartphone is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 SoC, which is the same chipset previously seen on Mi A3. The smartphone runs MIUI 10 based on Android Pie. It comes with 4GB or 6GB of RAM and 64GB or 128GB internal storage. There is also a dedicated microSD card slot for expandable storage up to 512GB.

It comes with a quad rear camera setup and a single 13-megapixel selfie camera. On the back, the main camera is a 48-megapixel shooter with f/1.8 aperture. It is paired with an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera, a 2-megapixel dedicated macro camera and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. There is a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor and it packs a 4,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support. The smartphone supports USB Type-C port for charging.

Features Xiaomi Redmi 8 Xiaomi Redmi Note 8
Price 7999 9999
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 SoC Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 SoC
OS Android 9 Pie with MIUI Android 9 Pie with MIUI
Display 6.22-inch HD+ 6.3-inch FHD+
Internal Memory 3GB RAM with 32GB storage 4GB RAM + 64GB storage
Rear Camera 12MP + 2MP Quad – 48MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP
Front Camera 8MP 13MP
Battery 5,000mAh 4,000mAh

  Published Date: December 10, 2019 10:12 AM IST
  Updated Date: December 10, 2019 10:15 AM IST

