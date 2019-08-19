comscore Redmi 8A live photos leaked; reveals design, specifications
  • Home
  • News
  • Redmi 8A live photos surface online; rumored to come with 5,000mAh battery, Snapdragon 439 SoC
News

Redmi 8A live photos surface online; rumored to come with 5,000mAh battery, Snapdragon 439 SoC

News

Xiaomi looks all set to launch the Redmi 8A smartphone with a massive 5,000mAh battery, dual cameras and more.

  • Published: August 19, 2019 9:48 AM IST
redmi 8a real life image

An unknown Xiaomi smartphone was recently spotted in TENAA listing. Rumors claimed it to be the Redmi 8. However, real life images have now surfaced, and they bring a twist to the plot. Turns out, the device in question here is actually the Redmi 8A and not Redmi 8. Here is everything you need to know about the new budget Redmi smartphone.

Xiaomi Redmi 8A design

Design-wise, the upcoming Redmi 8A comes with an edge-to-edge screen with waterdrop-style notch. At the back, the LED flash, dual camera modules and the fingerprint scanner are vertically aligned along the center. The Redmi logo sits right below the fingerprint scanner. The back seems to feature a laminated plastic with glossy finish.The photos were shared by SlashLeaks.

Xiaomi Redmi 8A specifications, features

The successor to the Redmi 7A, the smartphone will come with some upgrades. The Redmi 8A device in the leak seems running on a Snapdragon 439 SoC. It comes with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage, and there could be other variants in the pipeline too. The leak reveals that the smartphone will come with a massive 5,000mAh battery. This means it will directly compete with the Realme 5 that is set to launch in India soon.

Talking about the dual cameras at the back, leak hints at a 64-megapixel primary camera sensor. But considering this will be a budget smartphone, we won’t keep our hopes high for that. There is no word on the release date or pricing. But as the launch draws closer, we expect more details to pour in.

The Redmi 7A also comes with a Snapdragon 439 SoC. It features a single 13-megapixel rear camera and a 5-megapixel front snapper. So getting a dual-camera module on the Redmi 8A is definitely an upgrade.

Features Xiaomi Redmi 7A
Price 5799
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 SoC
OS Android 9 Pie
Display 5.45-inch HD+, 18:9 aspect ratio
Internal Memory 2GB RAM + 16GB storage
Rear Camera 13MP
Front Camera 5MP
Battery 4,000mAh

Story Timeline

You Might be Interested

Xiaomi Redmi 7A

Xiaomi Redmi 7A

3

5799

Android 9 Pie
Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 SoC
13MP
  • Published Date: August 19, 2019 9:48 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Apple may unveil iPhone 11 on September 10; hidden hint in iOS 13 Beta
thumb-img
News
Xiaomi Mi A3 to be available on Amazon India exclusively; official launch on August 21
thumb-img
News
Realme 5, Realme 5 Pro to launch in India first, by end of this month
thumb-img
News
Samsung Galaxy Note 10, Note 10+ India price, pre-booking offers

Editor's Pick

Realme Days sale on Flipkart: Offers on Realme 3 Pro, X and more
Deals
Realme Days sale on Flipkart: Offers on Realme 3 Pro, X and more
Nokia 7.2 images leaked ahead of IFA 2019

News

Nokia 7.2 images leaked ahead of IFA 2019

Xiaomi MIUI 11 to launch by the end of September

News

Xiaomi MIUI 11 to launch by the end of September

Google AR Search lets you see life-sized 3D animals up-close

Features

Google AR Search lets you see life-sized 3D animals up-close

Apple sues Corellium for creating illegal software copies of iOS

News

Apple sues Corellium for creating illegal software copies of iOS

Most Popular

Samsung Galaxy Tab S5e Review

Dyson Lightcycle Review

Adobe Fresco Beta First Impressions

Tata Sky Binge Review

Huami Amazfit Verge Lite Review

Redmi 8A live photos leaked; reveals design, specifications

OnePlus TV expected to launch in September: All you need to know

Nokia 7.2 images leaked ahead of IFA 2019

Xiaomi MIUI 11 to launch by the end of September

Apple sues Corellium for creating illegal software copies of iOS

Google AR Search lets you see life-sized 3D animals up-close

Vodafone vs Airtel: Best family plans for postpaid users

How to add or remove channels from Tata Sky DTH online

Tata Sky Binge vs Amazon Fire TV Stick: Compared

Shoot on iPhone: Mobile filmmaking is now a course you can take

Related Topics

Related Stories

Redmi 8A live photos leaked; reveals design, specifications

News

Redmi 8A live photos leaked; reveals design, specifications
Xiaomi MIUI 11 to launch by the end of September

News

Xiaomi MIUI 11 to launch by the end of September
Xiaomi Mi CC9 series Star Diamond case launched, priced at $71

News

Xiaomi Mi CC9 series Star Diamond case launched, priced at $71
Best phones under Rs 10,000 to buy in August 2019

Top Products

Best phones under Rs 10,000 to buy in August 2019
Alleged Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 with Helio G90T clears 3C certification

News

Alleged Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 with Helio G90T clears 3C certification

हिंदी समाचार

OnePlus TV जल्द होगा लॉन्च: स्क्रीन साइज, डिस्प्ले पैनल और सॉफ्टवेयर समेत ये हो सकती हैं स्पेसिफिकेशंस

realme Days Sale आज से हुई शुरू: Realme X, Realme 3 pro समेत कई स्मार्टफोन को कम कीमत में खरीदने का मौका

Realme 5 कल होगा लॉन्च, फ्री में ऐसे जीते स्मार्टफोन

Tata Sky ने इन चार पैक की कीमत बढ़ाई, बदले में दिए तीन नए चैनल

BSNL ने अपने इस प्रीपेड प्लान की वैलिडिटी घटाई, डाटा लिमिट में भी किया बदलाव

News

Redmi 8A live photos leaked; reveals design, specifications
News
Redmi 8A live photos leaked; reveals design, specifications
OnePlus TV expected to launch in September: All you need to know

News

OnePlus TV expected to launch in September: All you need to know
Nokia 7.2 images leaked ahead of IFA 2019

News

Nokia 7.2 images leaked ahead of IFA 2019
Xiaomi MIUI 11 to launch by the end of September

News

Xiaomi MIUI 11 to launch by the end of September
Apple sues Corellium for creating illegal software copies of iOS

News

Apple sues Corellium for creating illegal software copies of iOS