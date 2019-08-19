Redmi 8A live photos leaked; reveals design, specifications

An unknown Xiaomi smartphone was recently spotted in TENAA listing. Rumors claimed it to be the Redmi 8. However, real life images have now surfaced, and they bring a twist to the plot. Turns out, the device in question here is actually the Redmi 8A and not Redmi 8. Here is everything you need to know about the new budget Redmi smartphone.

Xiaomi Redmi 8A design

Design-wise, the upcoming Redmi 8A comes with an edge-to-edge screen with waterdrop-style notch. At the back, the LED flash, dual camera modules and the fingerprint scanner are vertically aligned along the center. The Redmi logo sits right below the fingerprint scanner. The back seems to feature a laminated plastic with glossy finish.The photos were shared by SlashLeaks.

Xiaomi Redmi 8A specifications, features

The successor to the Redmi 7A, the smartphone will come with some upgrades. The Redmi 8A device in the leak seems running on a Snapdragon 439 SoC. It comes with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage, and there could be other variants in the pipeline too. The leak reveals that the smartphone will come with a massive 5,000mAh battery. This means it will directly compete with the Realme 5 that is set to launch in India soon.

Talking about the dual cameras at the back, leak hints at a 64-megapixel primary camera sensor. But considering this will be a budget smartphone, we won’t keep our hopes high for that. There is no word on the release date or pricing. But as the launch draws closer, we expect more details to pour in.

The Redmi 7A also comes with a Snapdragon 439 SoC. It features a single 13-megapixel rear camera and a 5-megapixel front snapper. So getting a dual-camera module on the Redmi 8A is definitely an upgrade.

Features Xiaomi Redmi 7A Price 5799 Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 SoC OS Android 9 Pie Display 5.45-inch HD+, 18:9 aspect ratio Internal Memory 2GB RAM + 16GB storage Rear Camera 13MP Front Camera 5MP Battery 4,000mAh

