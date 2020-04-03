comscore Redmi 8A Pro, a rebranded 8A Dual, announced in Indonesia | BGR India
Redmi 8A Pro goes official as a rebranded Redmi 8A Dual

The Redmi 8A Pro features the same specifications as the Redmi 8A Dual and will be available in three colors - blue, grey and white.

  • Published: April 3, 2020 9:08 AM IST
Redmi 8A Pro

Despite a couple of devices launched in the Redmi Note 9 lineup, Chinese smartphone manufacturer Xiaomi has launched another handset in the Redmi 8 series. The Indonesian wing of the brand recently launched the Redmi 8A Pro. However, the phone is only a rebranded Redmi 8A Dual.

The budget-oriented Redmi 8A Pro offers a 6.22-inch LCD panel with Gorilla Glass 5. It runs on a Snapdragon 439 chipset along with 2GB or 3GB RAM. Accordingly, you get either 16GB or 32GB of storage. You can expand the storage via a dedicated microSD card slot. This sits with two more slots for nano SIMs in the tray.

Watch: 5 Tips to Save Mobile Data

The phone is powered by a 5,000mAh battery with support for an 18W fast charger. The phone gets a USB Type-C slot. But you only get a 10W charger in the box. The dimensions of the phone too, are like the Redmi 8A Dual. It measures 156.5 x 75.4 x 9.4 mm and the body now has a P2i splash-proof coating. The Aura Xgrip Design texture on the back means that the Redmi 8A Pro has a decent grip on the back. The phone also doesn’t miss out on the 3.5mm headphone jack.

In Indonesia, where the phone was launched, it is available for purchase immediately. Users can buy the Redmi 8A Pro in three colors – blue, grey and white. The base variant with 2GB RAM and 16GB storage costs IDR 1,549,000 (about Rs 7,140). The higher 3GB RAM and 32GB storage variant costs IDR 1,649,000 (about Rs 7,600).

In other news, Xiaomi is expected to launch 22 products today as part of the Xiaomi Mi Fan Festival. Xiaomi will also be celebrating its 10-year anniversary. The event is set to kick off at 02:00 PM in China, which is at 11:30 AM in IST. While the company hasn’t revealed further details, we can expect a bunch of smart home products to launch. There are also reports suggesting Xiaomi could launch the Mi Band 5 today.

  • Published Date: April 3, 2020 9:08 AM IST

