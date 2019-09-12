After launching the Redmi Note 8 series, Xiaomi’s sub-brand is now gearing up to launch its Redmi 8 series. As the name suggests, this new series will succeed the Redmi 7 series. If reports are anything to go by, this new series will include three devices – Redmi 8, Redmi 8A, and Redmi 8 Pro.

Now, a yet-to-be-launched Xiaomi smartphone has surfaced on China’s TENAA. This device, with model number ‘M1908C3KE’, is believed to be Redmi 8A. The TENAA listing gives us a glimpse at what the smartphone will look like. There’s also a mention of a couple of expected features.

Going by the images, the Redmi 8A is likely to feature a full-screen display on the front. One can just about make out a teardrop notch at the top. At the back seems to be a plastic panel in blue color. Also seen is a single rear camera at the top along with an LED flash.

Redmi 8A features, specifications expected

As mentioned, the Redmi 8A will be the successor to the Redmi 7A. The TENAA listing is light on details at this moment. Only things mentioned are 4G LTE connectivity, dual-SIM card slots, and Android operating system. Previous reports have hinted at features like 6.2-inch HD+ display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 SoC, and a 5,000mAh battery under the hood. There’s also likely to be 4GB of RAM, and 64GB expandable internal memory.

To put the Redmi 8A leak into perspective, the Redmi 7A launched in India back in July this year. The base model (2GB RAM+16GB storage) costs Rs 5,999, while the top model (2GB RAM+32GB storage) costs Rs 6,199.

Features Xiaomi Redmi 7A Price 5999 Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 SoC OS Android 9 Pie Display 5.45-inch HD+, 18:9 aspect ratio Internal Memory 2GB RAM + 16GB storage Rear Camera 13MP Front Camera 5MP Battery 4,000mAh

Story Timeline