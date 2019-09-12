comscore Xiaomi Redmi 8A leak on TENAA reveals image and key features
  • Home
  • News
  • Redmi 8A spotted online with notched display and more
News

Redmi 8A spotted online with notched display and more

News

The Redmi 8A will be a part of the upcoming Redmi 8 series. This new series is expected to include a Redmi 8, Redmi 8A, and the Redmi 8 Pro.

  • Published: September 12, 2019 11:15 AM IST
xiaomi-redmi-8a-tenaa-listing-leak

Image Credit: TENAA

After launching the Redmi Note 8 series, Xiaomi’s sub-brand is now gearing up to launch its Redmi 8 series. As the name suggests, this new series will succeed the Redmi 7 series. If reports are anything to go by, this new series will include three devices – Redmi 8, Redmi 8A, and Redmi 8 Pro.

Now, a yet-to-be-launched Xiaomi smartphone has surfaced on China’s TENAA. This device, with model number ‘M1908C3KE’, is believed to be Redmi 8A. The TENAA listing gives us a glimpse at what the smartphone will look like. There’s also a mention of a couple of expected features.

Going by the images, the Redmi 8A is likely to feature a full-screen display on the front. One can just about make out a teardrop notch at the top. At the back seems to be a plastic panel in blue color. Also seen is a single rear camera at the top along with an LED flash.

Redmi 8A features, specifications expected

As mentioned, the Redmi 8A will be the successor to the Redmi 7A. The TENAA listing is light on details at this moment. Only things mentioned are 4G LTE connectivity, dual-SIM card slots, and Android operating system. Previous reports have hinted at features like 6.2-inch HD+ display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 SoC, and a 5,000mAh battery under the hood. There’s also likely to be 4GB of RAM, and 64GB expandable internal memory.

Xiaomi Redmi 7A review: A solid option and a big upgrade over Redmi 6A

Also Read

Xiaomi Redmi 7A review: A solid option and a big upgrade over Redmi 6A

To put the Redmi 8A leak into perspective, the Redmi 7A launched in India back in July this year. The base model (2GB RAM+16GB storage) costs Rs 5,999, while the top model (2GB RAM+32GB storage) costs Rs 6,199.

Features Xiaomi Redmi 7A
Price 5999
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 SoC
OS Android 9 Pie
Display 5.45-inch HD+, 18:9 aspect ratio
Internal Memory 2GB RAM + 16GB storage
Rear Camera 13MP
Front Camera 5MP
Battery 4,000mAh

Story Timeline

You Might be Interested

Xiaomi Redmi 7A

Xiaomi Redmi 7A

3

5999

Android 9 Pie
Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 SoC
13MP
  • Published Date: September 12, 2019 11:15 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month
thumb-img
News
Reliance JioFiber launching on September 5: All you need to know
thumb-img
News
Motorola One Action now available via open sale in India

Editor's Pick

Realme Days sale kicks off on Flipkart for 72 hours
Deals
Realme Days sale kicks off on Flipkart for 72 hours
Xiaomi Redmi 8A spotted online

News

Xiaomi Redmi 8A spotted online

PUBG Mobile devs drop emergency update to fix invite issue

Gaming

PUBG Mobile devs drop emergency update to fix invite issue

Mumbai man duped of Rs 96,000 while paying electricity bill online

News

Mumbai man duped of Rs 96,000 while paying electricity bill online

Realme RMX1991 with Snapdragon 730G, 64-megapixel sensor certified

News

Realme RMX1991 with Snapdragon 730G, 64-megapixel sensor certified

Most Popular

Oppo A9 2020 First Impressions

Lenovo K10 Note Review

Vivaldi Mobile for Android First Impressions and Hands-on

Asus VivoBook 14 X403 Review

Fitbit Inspire HR Review

Xiaomi Redmi 8A spotted online

Mumbai man duped of Rs 96,000 while paying electricity bill online

Realme RMX1991 with Snapdragon 730G, 64-megapixel sensor certified

Samsung Galaxy M10s leaked again ahead of launch

Vivo U10 launching on Amazon India on September 24

Samsung DeX on Galaxy Note 10: Run Android apps on PC or TV

MediaTek takes on Qualcomm in the most significant way yet

Tata Sky Binge vs Dish TV d2h magic: Which one is better

Google AR Search lets you see life-sized 3D animals up-close

Vodafone vs Airtel: Best family plans for postpaid users

Related Topics

Related Stories

Xiaomi Redmi 8A spotted online

News

Xiaomi Redmi 8A spotted online
Xiaomi teases Mi Water Purifier launch at Smarter Living 2020

News

Xiaomi teases Mi Water Purifier launch at Smarter Living 2020
Xiaomi Mi MIX 4 and Mi 9 Pro 5G spotted on official website

News

Xiaomi Mi MIX 4 and Mi 9 Pro 5G spotted on official website
Xiaomi unveils 10,000mAh Wireless Power Bank Youth Edition

News

Xiaomi unveils 10,000mAh Wireless Power Bank Youth Edition
Xiaomi MIUI 11 accidentally rolled out by the company ahead of launch

News

Xiaomi MIUI 11 accidentally rolled out by the company ahead of launch

हिंदी समाचार

Sony PS4 की भारत में कीमतें घटी

Samsung Galaxy M10s की कई स्पेसिफिकेशंस हुईं लीक, फास्ट चार्जिंग सपोर्ट के साथ होगा लॉन्च

Realme 5 भारत में ऑफलाइन स्टोर्स पर बिक्री के लिए हुआ उपलब्ध

Vivo U10 स्मार्टफोन भारत में 24 सितंबर को होगा लॉन्च

Vivo S1 का 6GB RAM वेरिएंट भारत में बिक्री के लिए हुआ उपलब्ध, जानें कीमत और स्पेसिफिकेशंस


News

Xiaomi Redmi 8A spotted online
News
Xiaomi Redmi 8A spotted online
Mumbai man duped of Rs 96,000 while paying electricity bill online

News

Mumbai man duped of Rs 96,000 while paying electricity bill online
Realme RMX1991 with Snapdragon 730G, 64-megapixel sensor certified

News

Realme RMX1991 with Snapdragon 730G, 64-megapixel sensor certified
Samsung Galaxy M10s leaked again ahead of launch

News

Samsung Galaxy M10s leaked again ahead of launch
Vivo U10 launching on Amazon India on September 24

News

Vivo U10 launching on Amazon India on September 24