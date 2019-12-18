comscore Redmi 9 launch expected early next year; to feature Helio G70 processor
Redmi 9 launch expected early next year: Expected features, specifications and more

Xiaomi is expected to launch the successor to the Redmi 8 early next year. A fresh report claims that the Redmi 9 will first be launched in China, and then in India.

  Published: December 18, 2019 7:05 PM IST
Xiaomi Redmi 8 first impressions 4

(Representational image)

Xiaomi could launch its Redmi 9 smartphone in the first quarter of 2020. The brand launched its entry-level Redmi 8 phone just a few months back. Now, it is expected to launch the successor to the Redmi 8 early next year. A fresh report claims that the Redmi 9 will first be launched in China, and then in India. The exact launch date of the Xiaomi Redmi 9 is currently unknown.

But we do know what could be the specifications or features of the phone. The new Redmi phone could feature MediaTek’s Helio G series chipset. Its predecessor packs an octa-core Snapdragon 439 processor. The report asserts that the Redmi 9 will be powered by MediaTek Helio G70 SoC. This chip might be positioned below the G90 and G90T chips. Notably, the Redmi Note 8 Pro draws its power from MediaTek’s gaming G90T SoC.

Watch: Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Review

The Redmi 9 will reportedly offer a whopping 6.6-inch Dot notch display. Comparatively, the Redmi 8 comes with a 6.22-inch HD+ display. 91Mobiles reported that Xiaomi is expected to offer the Redmi 9 with up to 4GB RAM and 64GB storage configuration. The rest of the details are still under wraps. To recall, the Redmi 8 was launched in October this year.

Xiaomi Christmas sale announced: Check deals on Redmi Note 7 Pro, Poco F1, Mi TVs

Also Read

Xiaomi Christmas sale announced: Check deals on Redmi Note 7 Pro, Poco F1, Mi TVs

The Redmi 8 is currently available for Rs 7,999 in India. It offers a 12-megapixel main shooter with Sony IMX363 sensor paired with a 2-megapixel depth sensor. The smartphone comes with P2i coating, which makes it splash-proof and runs MIUI. There is a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor, a 5000mAh battery with 18W fast charging and USB Type-C port. it comes with a 6.22-inch HD+ display. Like its predecessor, there is a waterdrop notch that houses an 8-megapixel selfie shooter.

Features Xiaomi Redmi 8
Price 7999
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 SoC
OS Android 9 Pie with MIUI
Display 6.22-inch HD+
Internal Memory 3GB RAM with 32GB storage
Rear Camera 12MP + 2MP
Front Camera 8MP
Battery 5,000mAh

Story Timeline

