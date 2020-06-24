comscore Redmi 9 launched in China with new 6GB/128GB variant | BGR India
  • Home
  • News
  • Redmi 9 launched in China with new 6GB RAM/128GB storage variant
News

Redmi 9 launched in China with new 6GB RAM/128GB storage variant

News

The Redmi 9 is expected to come to India soon and it remains to be seen what specifications and storage variants of the phone will be launched here.

  • Published: June 24, 2020 10:28 AM IST
Redmi-9

Xiaomi’s Redmi 9 entry-level smartphone had been popping up in leaks and rumors quite a bit ahead of its imminent launch. Now, the phone has finally gone official. Xiaomi recently launched the Redmi 9 budget-oriented device in China. The phone was announced via the official Weibo page of the brand. The slogan the phone came with roughly translates to “Defining the new standard for entry-level machines in 2020”. Also Read - Redmi Note 9 Pro Max Sale today at 12 noon; check price, specifications and offers

Unlike the global variant of the Redmi 9 that was recently launched in Spain, the Chinese Redmi 9 features some special exclusive features. This includes MIUI 12 with Android 10 out of the box and a new storage variant. Also Read - Xiaomi Redmi 9 pre-orders to start from June 24; Here is everything we know

Watch: Top smartphones under Rs 10,000 in India right now

Specifications

The smartphone features a 6.53-inch FHD+ LCD panel with a waterdrop notch design on the top. The front of the phone also has slim bezels and the display is covered with a layer of Corning Gorilla Glass 3. Under the hood, the phone is powered by the MediaTek Helio G80 chipset, which is paired with up to 4GB LPDDRX RAM and up to 64GB or 128GB of eMMC 5.1 storage. Also Read - Xiaomi Redmi 9A India launch expected soon; appears on BIS and SIRIM certification database

A new variant exclusively available in China so far also comes with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage. The smartphone also features a big 5,020mAh battery that supports 18W fast charging. However, Xiaomi will only ship a 10W charger in the box, at least in Spain. The phone has a USB Type-C port for all its charging and data transfer needs.

The Redmi 9 also gets new improvements for its camera setup. The back has a quad-camera, consisting of a main 13-megapixel sensor. This is paired with a 9-megapixel ultra-wide-angle sensor and a 5-megapixel macro camera. Lastly, there is also a 2-megapixel depth camera. On the front of the phone is an 8-megapixel selfie camera for pictures and video calls.

Redmi Note 9 Pro Max Sale today at 12 noon; check price, specifications and offers

Also Read

Redmi Note 9 Pro Max Sale today at 12 noon; check price, specifications and offers

Redmi 9 Pricing

The Redmi 9 pricing in China was also revealed later by the brand. The phone costs CNY 799 (about Rs 8,547) for the 4GB/64GB variant.  It costs CNY 999 (about Rs 10,687) for the 4GB/128GB variant and CNY 1,199 (about Rs 12,827) for the 6GB/128GB variant.  Note that the 3GB + 32GB variant of the phone was not launched in China. The Redmi 9 is expected to come to India soon and it remains to be seen what specifications and storage variants of the phone will be launched here.

Story Timeline

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: June 24, 2020 10:28 AM IST

You Might be Interested

Xiaomi Redmi 9

Xiaomi Redmi 9
Android 9.0
Media Tek Helio G80
13MP+8MP+5MP+2MP quad camera

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Samsung Mobiles Fest on Flipkart: Discounts on Galaxy S8, Galaxy S7, Galaxy On Max, and more
thumb-img
News
Samsung Galaxy S8 duo the best selling Android smartphones in Q2 2017, Apple iPhone 7 wins overall: Report
thumb-img
News
Valentine's Day: Last minute gifting ideas for him and her
thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000

Editor's Pick

Motorola One Fusion+ flash sale today via Flipkart
News
Motorola One Fusion+ flash sale today via Flipkart
OnePlus Day deals and bundles announced by brand

Deals

OnePlus Day deals and bundles announced by brand

Redmi Note 9 Pro Max Sale today at 12 noon

News

Redmi Note 9 Pro Max Sale today at 12 noon

Realme 6 Pro update rolling out with June 2020 security patch

News

Realme 6 Pro update rolling out with June 2020 security patch

Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 real images leaked with a physical rotating bezel

Wearables

Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 real images leaked with a physical rotating bezel

Most Popular

Samsung Galaxy M21 Review

Amazfit Stratos 3 Review

Nokia 5310 Review A heavy bet on XpressMusic nostalgia

Realme Smart TV Review

Oppo Enco W31 Review

Redmi 9 launched in China with new 6GB/128GB storage variant

Motorola One Fusion+ flash sale today via Flipkart

OnePlus Day deals and bundles announced by brand

Redmi Note 9 Pro Max Sale today at 12 noon

Realme 6 Pro update rolling out with June 2020 security patch

Apple WWDC 2020: Livestream and what to expect

Adobe Photoshop Camera app first look

Speaking with BGR India: Tarun Katial, ZEE5 CEO

Speaking with BGR India: Ashim Mathur, Dolby Senior Regional Director

Oppo bets on fast charging, zoom capabilities and 5G as it enters premium smartphone market

Related Topics

Related Stories

Redmi 9 launched in China with new 6GB/128GB storage variant

News

Redmi 9 launched in China with new 6GB/128GB storage variant
Redmi Note 9 Pro Max Sale today at 12 noon

News

Redmi Note 9 Pro Max Sale today at 12 noon
Xiaomi Mi 10 MIUI 11 update rolled out in India: Check details

News

Xiaomi Mi 10 MIUI 11 update rolled out in India: Check details
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro flash sale in India today

News

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro flash sale in India today
Best Phone Under 20000 to buy in 2020

Top Products

Best Phone Under 20000 to buy in 2020

हिंदी समाचार

Sony ने भारत में 37,990 रुपये की शुरुआती कीमत में लॉन्च किए दो smart TV, ये हैं खूबियां

Gionee ने भारत में तीन नए स्मार्टवॉच Gionee Watch 5, Watch 4 और Senorita किए लॉन्च

Motorola One Fusion+ की सेल आज 12 बजे Flipkart पर : 6GB रैम, 128GB स्टोरेज, 5 कैमरों से है लेस

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Max स्मार्टफोन की सेल आज, जानें कीमत और स्पेसिफिकेशंस

Infinix Hot 9 फोन 5000mAh बैटरी, 4 बैक कैमरा, 4GB रैम के साथ आज 12 बजे Flipkart पर सेल के लिए आएगा

Latest Videos

Oppo Find X2, Motorola Fusion Plus, ROG Phone III, Jio Platforms and more: Weekly News Roundup

News

Oppo Find X2, Motorola Fusion Plus, ROG Phone III, Jio Platforms and more: Weekly News Roundup
Adobe Photoshop Camera app first look

Features

Adobe Photoshop Camera app first look
Speaking with BGR India: Tarun Katial, ZEE5 CEO

Features

Speaking with BGR India: Tarun Katial, ZEE5 CEO
Speaking with BGR India: Ashim Mathur, Dolby Senior Regional Director

Features

Speaking with BGR India: Ashim Mathur, Dolby Senior Regional Director

News

Redmi 9 launched in China with new 6GB/128GB storage variant
News
Redmi 9 launched in China with new 6GB/128GB storage variant
Motorola One Fusion+ flash sale today via Flipkart

News

Motorola One Fusion+ flash sale today via Flipkart
OnePlus Day deals and bundles announced by brand

Deals

OnePlus Day deals and bundles announced by brand
Redmi Note 9 Pro Max Sale today at 12 noon

News

Redmi Note 9 Pro Max Sale today at 12 noon
Realme 6 Pro update rolling out with June 2020 security patch

News

Realme 6 Pro update rolling out with June 2020 security patch

new arrivals in india

Samsung Galaxy A21s
Samsung Galaxy A21s

16,499

Oppo Find X2
Oppo Find X2

64,990

Motorola One Fusion Plus
Motorola One Fusion Plus

16,999

Samsung Galaxy A31
Samsung Galaxy A31

21,999

Samsung Galaxy M01
Samsung Galaxy M01

8,999

Samsung Galaxy M11
Samsung Galaxy M11

10,999

Infinix Hot 9 Pro
Infinix Hot 9 Pro

9,499

Xiaomi Redmi 9
Xiaomi Redmi 9

Price Not Available

LG Velvet
LG Velvet

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite
Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9

Price Not Available

Apple iPhone SE 2020
Apple iPhone SE 2020

42,500

Honor 30 Pro
Honor 30 Pro

Price Not Available

Honor 30
Honor 30

Price Not Available

OnePlus 8
OnePlus 8

44,999

OnePlus 8 Pro
OnePlus 8 Pro

54,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro

13,999

Motorola Moto E4
Motorola Moto E4

8,999

Samsung Galaxy On Max
Samsung Galaxy On Max

9,775

nubia N2
nubia N2

15,999

Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G
Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G

5,290

Motorola Moto C Plus
Motorola Moto C Plus

6,999

Best Sellers