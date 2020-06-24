Xiaomi’s Redmi 9 entry-level smartphone had been popping up in leaks and rumors quite a bit ahead of its imminent launch. Now, the phone has finally gone official. Xiaomi recently launched the Redmi 9 budget-oriented device in China. The phone was announced via the official Weibo page of the brand. The slogan the phone came with roughly translates to “Defining the new standard for entry-level machines in 2020”. Also Read - Redmi Note 9 Pro Max Sale today at 12 noon; check price, specifications and offers

Unlike the global variant of the Redmi 9 that was recently launched in Spain, the Chinese Redmi 9 features some special exclusive features. This includes MIUI 12 with Android 10 out of the box and a new storage variant. Also Read - Xiaomi Redmi 9 pre-orders to start from June 24; Here is everything we know

Specifications

The smartphone features a 6.53-inch FHD+ LCD panel with a waterdrop notch design on the top. The front of the phone also has slim bezels and the display is covered with a layer of Corning Gorilla Glass 3. Under the hood, the phone is powered by the MediaTek Helio G80 chipset, which is paired with up to 4GB LPDDRX RAM and up to 64GB or 128GB of eMMC 5.1 storage. Also Read - Xiaomi Redmi 9A India launch expected soon; appears on BIS and SIRIM certification database

A new variant exclusively available in China so far also comes with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage. The smartphone also features a big 5,020mAh battery that supports 18W fast charging. However, Xiaomi will only ship a 10W charger in the box, at least in Spain. The phone has a USB Type-C port for all its charging and data transfer needs.

The Redmi 9 also gets new improvements for its camera setup. The back has a quad-camera, consisting of a main 13-megapixel sensor. This is paired with a 9-megapixel ultra-wide-angle sensor and a 5-megapixel macro camera. Lastly, there is also a 2-megapixel depth camera. On the front of the phone is an 8-megapixel selfie camera for pictures and video calls.

Redmi 9 Pricing

The Redmi 9 pricing in China was also revealed later by the brand. The phone costs CNY 799 (about Rs 8,547) for the 4GB/64GB variant. It costs CNY 999 (about Rs 10,687) for the 4GB/128GB variant and CNY 1,199 (about Rs 12,827) for the 6GB/128GB variant. Note that the 3GB + 32GB variant of the phone was not launched in China. The Redmi 9 is expected to come to India soon and it remains to be seen what specifications and storage variants of the phone will be launched here.

