comscore Redmi 9 launched; check price, specifications | BGR India
  • Home
  • News
  • Redmi 9 launched with MediaTek Helio G80, quad-cameras, 5,020mAh battery; check details
News

Redmi 9 launched with MediaTek Helio G80, quad-cameras, 5,020mAh battery; check details

News

The Redmi 9 is Xiaomi's latest entry in the entry level smartphone segment.

  • Updated: June 10, 2020 7:24 PM IST
Redmi-9

Xiaomi recently launched the newest update to its entry-level Redmi lineup. This is the Redmi 9 which was launched today in Spain, Europe. The new Redmi 9 features a bunch of upgrades over its predecessor. The phone is pretty close to the lower mid-range Redmi Note 9. However, it also takes inspiration from the Redmi K30, or the Poco X2, depending on where you live. Let’s check out what is new with the latest Xiaomi Redmi 9 smartphone in terms of design, specifications, and more. Also Read - Redmi Note 9 Pro Max Review: Is this Xiaomi's maximum smartphone in the sub-Rs 20,000 price segment?

In terms of design, the Redmi 9 takes straight cues from the Redmi K30/Poco X2. The phone has a matte grippy plastic panel that gets the circular design around the vertical camera module just like the K30. The design which was one of the most eye-catching highlights of the K30 and the Poco X2 will be a strong stand-out factor for the new device in the populated entry-level segment. Also Read - Xiaomi Redmi 9 full specifications, colors and price listed online before launch

Watch: Top smartphones under Rs 10,000 in India right now

Redmi 9 specifications

The Redmi 9 features a 6.5-inch FHD+ LCD panel with a waterdrop notch design on the top. The front of the phone also has slim bezels and the display is covered with a layer of Corning Gorilla Glass 3. Under the hood, the phone is powered by the MediaTek Helio G80 chipset, which is paired with up to 4GB LPDDRX RAM and up to 64GB eMMC 5.1 storage. The smartphone also features a big 5,020mAh battery that supports 18W fast charging. However, Xiaomi will only ship a 10W charger in the box, at least in Spain. The phone has a USB Type-C port for all its charging and data transfer needs. Also Read - Xiaomi Redmi 9 price, color and other details leaked online: All you need to know

The Redmi 9 also gets new improvements for its camera setup. The back has a quad-camera, consisting of a main 13-megapixel sensor. This is paired with a 9-megapixel ultra-wide-angle sensor and a 5-megapixel macro camera. Lastly, there is also a 2-megapixel depth camera. On the front of the phone is an 8-megapixel selfie camera for pictures and video calls.

Xiaomi Redmi 8, Redmi Note 8, and Redmi 8A Dual prices increased in India; details, specifications

Also Read

Xiaomi Redmi 8, Redmi Note 8, and Redmi 8A Dual prices increased in India; details, specifications

Pricing and other details

The Redmi 9 is available in three colors, Karbon Grey, Sunset Purple, and Ocean Green. There are two variants of the phone. The base 3GB RAM + 32GB storage variant costs €148 (about Rs 12,724). Meanwhile the higher-end variant with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage costs €179 (about Rs 15,389.52). While only launched in Spain, we can expect the phone to soon pop up in India as well.

Story Timeline

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: June 10, 2020 7:20 PM IST
  • Updated Date: June 10, 2020 7:24 PM IST

You Might be Interested

Xiaomi Poco X2

Xiaomi Poco X2

16999

Android v10 (Q)
Octa core (2.2 GHz, Dual core, Kryo 470 + 1.8 GHz, Hexa Core, Kryo 470) processor and Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G Chipset
48 primary lens, a secondary 8MP ultrawide lens, a 2MP macro lens, and a 2MP depth sensor
Xiaomi Redmi K30

Xiaomi Redmi K30
Android 10
Snapdragon 765 SoC
Quad - 64MP + 5MP + 8MP + 2MP

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Valentine's Day: Last minute gifting ideas for him and her
thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000
thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month

Editor's Pick

Say Namaste Android app launched: Everything you need to know
News
Say Namaste Android app launched: Everything you need to know
Apple iPhone 12 leaked specs out for all 4 variants

News

Apple iPhone 12 leaked specs out for all 4 variants

Apple to bring call recording support with iOS 14: Check details

News

Apple to bring call recording support with iOS 14: Check details

Shroud finally puts the Valorant vs CSGO debate to rest

Gaming

Shroud finally puts the Valorant vs CSGO debate to rest

Flipkart adds Voice Assistant shopping feature for grocery on Android app

News

Flipkart adds Voice Assistant shopping feature for grocery on Android app

Most Popular

Huawei Watch GT 2e Review

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Max Review

OnePlus 8 Review

OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z review

Realme Watch Review

Redmi 9 launched with Helio G80 SoC, quad-cameras

Say Namaste Android app launched: Everything you need to know

Apple iPhone 12 leaked specs out for all 4 variants

Apple to bring call recording support with iOS 14: Check details

Flipkart adds Voice Assistant shopping feature for grocery on Android app

Work From Home: Speed up your computer with these 5 tips

Work from home: Best wireless headphones under Rs 5,000

What is Jio Platforms?

BYJU's takes kindergarten online with its Early Learn app

Work from home: Essential gadgets to maintain productivity

Related Topics

Related Stories

Redmi 9 launched with Helio G80 SoC, quad-cameras

News

Redmi 9 launched with Helio G80 SoC, quad-cameras
10 हजार रुपये से कम में ये 5 स्मार्टफोन: Realme, Xiaomi, Samsung हैं ऑप्शन

फीचर

10 हजार रुपये से कम में ये 5 स्मार्टफोन: Realme, Xiaomi, Samsung हैं ऑप्शन
Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 debuts ahead of Mi Notebook launch

Laptops

Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 debuts ahead of Mi Notebook launch
Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro Android 10 update rolling out

News

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro Android 10 update rolling out
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Max Review

Review

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Max Review

हिंदी समाचार

Redmi 9 स्मार्टफोन हुआ लॉन्च, जानिए क्या है कीमत और स्पेसिफिकेशन्स

इस साल भारत में बिकेंगे 12.7 करोड़ स्मार्टफोन : रिपोर्ट

गीकबेंच पर स्पॉट हुआ Samsung Galaxy M51, मिल सकता है ये प्रोसेसर

Xiaomi 12 जून को लॉन्च करेगी Mi Notebook Pro 15 लैपटॉप, जानिए खास बातें

Apple iPhone 12 का मास प्रोडॉक्शन जुलाई से होगा शुरू, सामने आई डिटेल्स

Latest Videos

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 10,000 in India right now

News

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 10,000 in India right now
Weekly News Roundup

News

Weekly News Roundup
Top smartphones under Rs 20,000 in India right now

Features

Top smartphones under Rs 20,000 in India right now
Realme Watch Review: Its all about the form

Reviews

Realme Watch Review: Its all about the form

News

Redmi 9 launched with Helio G80 SoC, quad-cameras
News
Redmi 9 launched with Helio G80 SoC, quad-cameras
Say Namaste Android app launched: Everything you need to know

News

Say Namaste Android app launched: Everything you need to know
Apple iPhone 12 leaked specs out for all 4 variants

News

Apple iPhone 12 leaked specs out for all 4 variants
Apple to bring call recording support with iOS 14: Check details

News

Apple to bring call recording support with iOS 14: Check details
Flipkart adds Voice Assistant shopping feature for grocery on Android app

News

Flipkart adds Voice Assistant shopping feature for grocery on Android app