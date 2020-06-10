Xiaomi recently launched the newest update to its entry-level Redmi lineup. This is the Redmi 9 which was launched today in Spain, Europe. The new Redmi 9 features a bunch of upgrades over its predecessor. The phone is pretty close to the lower mid-range Redmi Note 9. However, it also takes inspiration from the Redmi K30, or the Poco X2, depending on where you live. Let’s check out what is new with the latest Xiaomi Redmi 9 smartphone in terms of design, specifications, and more. Also Read - Redmi Note 9 Pro Max Review: Is this Xiaomi's maximum smartphone in the sub-Rs 20,000 price segment?

In terms of design, the Redmi 9 takes straight cues from the Redmi K30/Poco X2. The phone has a matte grippy plastic panel that gets the circular design around the vertical camera module just like the K30. The design which was one of the most eye-catching highlights of the K30 and the Poco X2 will be a strong stand-out factor for the new device in the populated entry-level segment. Also Read - Xiaomi Redmi 9 full specifications, colors and price listed online before launch

Watch: Top smartphones under Rs 10,000 in India right now

Redmi 9 specifications

The Redmi 9 features a 6.5-inch FHD+ LCD panel with a waterdrop notch design on the top. The front of the phone also has slim bezels and the display is covered with a layer of Corning Gorilla Glass 3. Under the hood, the phone is powered by the MediaTek Helio G80 chipset, which is paired with up to 4GB LPDDRX RAM and up to 64GB eMMC 5.1 storage. The smartphone also features a big 5,020mAh battery that supports 18W fast charging. However, Xiaomi will only ship a 10W charger in the box, at least in Spain. The phone has a USB Type-C port for all its charging and data transfer needs. Also Read - Xiaomi Redmi 9 price, color and other details leaked online: All you need to know

The Redmi 9 also gets new improvements for its camera setup. The back has a quad-camera, consisting of a main 13-megapixel sensor. This is paired with a 9-megapixel ultra-wide-angle sensor and a 5-megapixel macro camera. Lastly, there is also a 2-megapixel depth camera. On the front of the phone is an 8-megapixel selfie camera for pictures and video calls.

Pricing and other details

The Redmi 9 is available in three colors, Karbon Grey, Sunset Purple, and Ocean Green. There are two variants of the phone. The base 3GB RAM + 32GB storage variant costs €148 (about Rs 12,724). Meanwhile the higher-end variant with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage costs €179 (about Rs 15,389.52). While only launched in Spain, we can expect the phone to soon pop up in India as well.

Story Timeline