Redmi 9 variant with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage shows up
  Redmi 9 new variant with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage shows up at TENAA
Redmi 9 new variant with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage shows up at TENAA

Redmi 9 listing on TENAA also reveals that the smartphone will be available in six color options of blue, black, green, pink, red, and white

  Published: June 14, 2020 3:30 PM IST
A few days ago, Xiaomi made the Redmi 9 official in China, but the model arrived in stores with only 3GB or 4GB of RAM and 32GB or 64GB of storage, which may not suit all users. With this in mind, the subsidiary may introduce an even more robust variant of the device, with more memory, as suggested by a recent registration with TENAA. Also Read - Xiaomi Redmi 9A likely spotted with 4,900mAh battery, 10W charging, and MIUI 12

In the Chinese agency’s database, a smartphone identified by model code M2004J19G was listed, suggesting an imminent launch in China. This could be the Redmi 9 smartphone, however, with 6GB of RAM and 128 GB storage. These specifications are likely aimed at the Chinese market, where there is a lot of competition between local brands. Also Read - Xiaomi Redmi 8A Dual with 3GB RAM and 64GB storage official; first sale scheduled for June 15

The listing reveals that the device will be available in black, blue, green, pink, red, and white color options. The other specifications of the Redmi 9 new variant will likely remain the same as its global counterpart. The smartphone could also gain a new nomenclature when debuting in the Chinese market, which for Xiaomi is practically certain to happen. Since the firm likes to quite differentiate the models launched in the West and East. Also Read - Xiaomi could soon launch affordable Redmibooks in India

It is unknown if Xiaomi will launch this variant in the western market, likely in Europe, where the device recently made its debut. However, it is likely that after its launch in China, this variant will also be offered in the international market.

Redmi 9 launched with MediaTek Helio G80, quad-cameras, 5,020mAh battery; check details

Redmi 9 launched with MediaTek Helio G80, quad-cameras, 5,020mAh battery; check details

Redmi 9 Specification and Features

The Redmi 9 has a 6.53-inch IPS LCD screen with Full HD+ resolution and a notch on top. The phone features a Mediatek Helio G80 chipset. A huge 5,020mAh battery with 18W fast charge support powers its functions. It runs on the Android 10 operating system under the company’s MIUI 11 customization layer. It also offers a microSD card slot that allows you to expand storage.

