Redmi 9 Power India launch date confirmed

Xiaomi has finally confirmed the launch date of the last budget smartphone it will launch in India, the Redmi 9 Power. The company announced that the Redmi 9 Power will launch in the country on December 17. Rumours had suggested that the phone will launch either on December 14 or 15. The Redmi 9 Power is expected to be the Redmi Note 9 4G that was launched in China recently. Also Read - Dimensity 800U is the latest 5G MediaTek midrange chip coming to India soon

The company has been teasing the Redmi 9 Power for quite some time now. As far as the teasers are concerned, the upcoming Redmi phone is going to be big in terms of battery and also performance. If the phone is actually the rebranded Redmi NNote 9 4G it could pack a massive 6000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support. Also Read - These Redmi phones will not get MIUI 12 update: Check if your phone is in the list

This is the fourth addition to the Redmi 9 series this year after the launch of Redmi 9, Redmi 9A, Redmi 9 Prime and now the next Redmi 9 Power. Similar to all other phones in the series the Redmi 9 Power is also expected to belong to the affordable segment. Also Read - Android 11 update for Redmi Note 9 Pro, Mi 10 5G starts rolling out in India

Redmi 9 Power price, specs (expected)

In China, the Redmi Note 9 4G is priced at CNY 999 (roughly Rs. 11,200) for the base 4GB RAM +128GB model. It is expected that the India pricing of the Redmi 9 Power will also revolve around the same price point. The smartphone will most likely fall under the Rs 10,000 price segment in India. For the official pricing, we should wait for Xiaomi to announce the Redmi 9 Power price in India.

The Redmi Note 9 4G comes in three colours — Green, Blue, and Black. We could see the Redmi 9 Power in similar colour options.

The Redmi 9 Power is expected to come in two variants including 4GB RAM + 64GB storage and 4GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. If the Redmi 9 Power is actually the rebranded version of the phone will come with a 6.67-inch full-HD+ display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 SoC, a massive 6,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging and MIUI 12 out-of-the-box.