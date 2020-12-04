Redmi 9 Power India launch likely to be on December 15

Xiaomi is all set to launch a new Redmi smartphone in India much sooner than you can imagine. It belongs to the Redmi 9 series. While the company is yet to confirm the upcoming Redmi phone rumours suggest that it will be the Redmi 9 Power. A fresh leak, reported by GSMArena, suggests that the Redmi 9 Power will launch in India on December 15. Also Read - These Mi, Redmi and Poco phones to get MIUI 13 update soon: Check the list

Past rumours suggest that the Redmi 9 Pro will be a rebranded version of the Redmi Note 9 4G, which was announced in China last week. For the unaware, the Redmi Note 9 5G is basically a rebranded version of the Poco M3, which was launched globally a few days ago. Well, this is no surprise that Xiaomi keeps rebranding its own phones and launch under the Redmi or Poco branding. Also Read - Redmi Watch launched at price of around Rs 3,300

Rumours have revealed some of the key specifications of the Redmi 9 Power. According to them the upcoming Redmi phone will come packed with a 6.53-inch 1080p+ LCD screen. It is said to be powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 662 chipset paired with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. There should be an option to expand the storage further as well. On the software front, the phone will run Android 10 with MIUI 12. Also Read - Redmi Note 9 5G, Redmi Note 9 Pro 5G are official

On the camera front, the Redmi 9 Power is said to come packed with a 48-megapixel rear camera and an 8-megapixel front camera. The smartphone is also expected to pack a 6,000 mAh battery paired with support for 18W fast charging.

Similar to other Redmi numeric series the Redmi 9 Power is also expected to be priced under Rs 9,999. Xiaomi has already launched the Redmi 9, Remdi 9i, Redmi 9A and Redmi 9 Prime in India earlier this year. The Redmi 9 is available at a starting price of Rs 8,999, the Redmi 9 Prime starts at Rs 9,999, Redmi 9A starts at Rs 6,999, and lastly, the Redmi 9i starts at Rs 8,299.