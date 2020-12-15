Redmi 9 Power India launch: Specs and expected price

Xiaomi is all set to launch the Redmi 9 Power in India on December 17. A lot has already been revealed about the Redmi 9 Power in the last few weeks. The company has also confirmed some details about the upcoming smartphone. Ahead of the launch, let’s take a quick look at everything we know so far about the soon to launch Redmi 9 Power. It is likely to be a budget smartphone similar to the existing Redmi 9 series. Also Read - Redmi Note 9 Pro Max brings new offers for HDFC Bank customers

Rumours suggest that the Redmi 9 Power will actually be a rebranded version of the Redmi Note 9 4G, which launched in China recently. This suggests that the smartphone will come packed with features such as a 48-megapixel quad rear camera setup, fast charging support, Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 processor, among others. Also Read - Xiaomi Mi 11 now spotted in wild, features a massive camera design

Redmi 9 Power: What we know

Recently, a Google Play Supported Devices page revealed the upcoming Redmi 9 Power will come with model number M2010J19SI. It also revealed that the smartphone will come in two different variants, with 4GB RAM as standard. The listing also revealed that the device will come in two variants including 4GB RAM + 64GB storage and 4GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. The phone is also said to come in three colour options including Green, Blue, and Black. Also Read - Xiaomi Android 11 update list: More 2019 devices to get the latest MIUI 12 based build

As far as the specifications are concerned, the Redmi 9 Power will come packed with a 6.67-inch full-HD+ display with a screen resolution of 1080×2340 pixels. It is said to be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 processor paired with up to 4GB RAM and 128GB storage. On the software front, the phone is said to run on MIUI 12 out-of-the-box.

One of the key highlights of the Redmi 9 Power is said to be the battery. It is said to pack a massive 6000mAh battery paired with 18W fast charging. On the camera front, the Redmi 9 Power is expected to come with a primary 48-megapixel sensor, an 8-megapixel secondary sensor, and 2-megapixel and 2-megapixel sensors.

In terms of pricing the Redmi 9 Power is expected to be priced around 10,000. We will have to wait for Xiaomi to announce the official pricing of the smartphone on the launch date. The smartphone will go official through a digital launch event on YouTube, Facebook, Twitter, and also on the official website.