comscore Redmi 9 Power India launch today: How to watch livestream | BGR India
  • Home
  • News
  • Redmi 9 Power India launch today: How to watch livestream, what to expect
News

Redmi 9 Power India launch today: How to watch livestream, what to expect

News

Redmi 9 Power is set to launch in India today through a virtual launch event. Here are the expected specifications and India price of the device.

Redmi 9 Power

Representational image

Redmi 9 Power is all set to launch in India today through a virtual launch event. The online event will kick start at 12 noon like any other Xiaomi event. You will be able to watch the event on Xiaomi’s YouTube and social media channels and also on the official website. Also Read - Mi QLED TV 4K 55-inch launched in India, competes with OnePlus TV Q1 in premium segment

Ahead of the launch, a lot has been revealed about the smartphone. If rumours are to be believed the upcoming Redmi phone will be a rebranded version of the Redmi Note 9 4G edition, which launched in China recently. The smartphone will join the Redmi 9 series in the country. Also Read - Xiaomi Mi QLED 4K TV India launch today: Expected features and price

Redmi 9 Power specifications

If the Redmi 9 Power is actually the rebranded Redmi Note 9 4G then we do expect the specifications to be similar in both models. The Redmi Note 9 4G comes packed with a 6.67-inch full-HD+ display with a screen resolution of 1080×2340 pixels. On the hardware front, the phone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 processor paired with up to 4GB RAM and 128GB storage. On the software front, it runs on MIUI 12 out-of-the-box based on the latest Android operating system. Also Read - Redmi 9 Power India launch on December 17: Expected specs, price

One of the key highlights of the Redmi Note 9 4G is its battery setup. The smartphone packs a massive 6000mAh battery paired with 18W fast charging. In terms of cameras, the Redmi Note 9 4G includes a primary 48-megapixel sensor, an 8-megapixel secondary sensor coupled with and 2-megapixel and 2-megapixel sensors.

Redmi 9 Power

If rumours are to be believed we could see the aforementioned specifications of the upcoming Redmi 9 Power. Similar to the Note 9 4G, the upcoming Redmi phone will also pack a massive battery inside, the company has teased. Xiaomi has taken to its social media channels to tease the smartphone. As per the teasers, the smartphone will be a ‘power-packed’ smartphone, which means it will pack a powerful processor as well as a big battery.

As the name suggests, the phone will join the Redmi 9 series in India. So far we have seen the launch of three smartphones under the Redmi 9 series, which includes the Redmi 9, the Redmi 9A and the Redmi 9 Prime. The upcoming Redmi phone will be the four edition of the series in India. The India price of the Redmi 9 Power is yet to be confirmed but it is expected to sport an affordable price tag.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: December 17, 2020 8:47 AM IST
  • Updated Date: December 17, 2020 9:29 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones
thumb-img
Trending
Warner Bros. brings movies as apps to iPhone, iPad and iPod touch
thumb-img
News
Samsung Mobiles Fest on Flipkart: Discounts on Galaxy S8, Galaxy S7, Galaxy On Max, and more

Editor's Pick

Sony PS5 likely to be on sale in India from mid-January 2021
Gaming
Sony PS5 likely to be on sale in India from mid-January 2021
Redmi 9 Power India launch today: What to expect

News

Redmi 9 Power India launch today: What to expect

PUBG Mobile might not launch in India after all: Know why

News

PUBG Mobile might not launch in India after all: Know why

Oppo A15s launched in India: See price, specs and more

News

Oppo A15s launched in India: See price, specs and more

Best in 2020: Top smartwatches, bands we loved living with

Wearables

Best in 2020: Top smartwatches, bands we loved living with

Most Popular

Vivo V20 review

Realme Buds Wireless Pro review

Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i (2020) review: Great for WFH computing

Amazfit Bip U review: Goodbye puny fitness bands

Redmi SonicBass Wireless review: Simply wonderful!

Sony PS5 likely to be on sale in India from mid-January 2021

Redmi 9 Power India launch today: What to expect

PUBG Mobile might not launch in India after all: Know why

Instagram testing new 'Lite' version of app in India

Oppo A15s launched in India: See price, specs and more

How to reset your Android Smartphone

How To Set Auto Shutdown In Android: Schedule Power On/Off

Best in 2020: Top smartwatches, bands we loved living with

A look at some of the WhatsApp features launched in 2020

Top 5 Unique Android Apps | BGR India

Related Topics

Related Stories

Redmi 9 Power India launch today: What to expect

News

Redmi 9 Power India launch today: What to expect
Best in 2020: Top smartwatches, bands we loved living with

Wearables

Best in 2020: Top smartwatches, bands we loved living with
Mi QLED TV 4K 55-inch launched in India: Price and specs

News

Mi QLED TV 4K 55-inch launched in India: Price and specs
Redmi 9 Power India launch: Specs and expected price

News

Redmi 9 Power India launch: Specs and expected price
Best Phone to buy under 35000 in India

Top Products

Best Phone to buy under 35000 in India

हिंदी समाचार

Redmi 9 Power आज भारत में होगा लॉन्च, यहां देखें लाइवस्ट्रीम, जानें संभावित कीमत और फीचर्स

Vi यूजर्स के लिए खुशखबरी, इन टेलिकॉम सर्किल्स में शुरू हुई Wi-Fi कॉलिंग सर्विस

मेड इन इंडिया iPhone 12 के लिए करना पड़ेगा और इंतजार, बेंगलुरू प्लांट में हिंसा, प्रोडक्शन हुई ठप्प

बैन के बावजूद PUBG Mobile का जलवा बरकरार, बना 2020 का सबसे ज्यादा कमाई करने वाला गेम

Samsung के मंहगे स्मार्टफोन्स बिना खरीदे भी कर सकेंगे इस्तेमाल, कंपनी ने लॉन्च किया रेंटल प्रोग्राम

Latest Videos

How to reset your Android Smartphone

Features

How to reset your Android Smartphone
How To Set Auto Shutdown In Android: Schedule Power On/Off

Features

How To Set Auto Shutdown In Android: Schedule Power On/Off
Motorola Moto G 5G review

Reviews

Motorola Moto G 5G review
Top 5 Unique Android Apps | BGR India

Features

Top 5 Unique Android Apps | BGR India

News

Sony PS5 likely to be on sale in India from mid-January 2021
Gaming
Sony PS5 likely to be on sale in India from mid-January 2021
Redmi 9 Power India launch today: What to expect

News

Redmi 9 Power India launch today: What to expect
PUBG Mobile might not launch in India after all: Know why

News

PUBG Mobile might not launch in India after all: Know why
Instagram testing new 'Lite' version of app in India

News

Instagram testing new 'Lite' version of app in India
Oppo A15s launched in India: See price, specs and more

News

Oppo A15s launched in India: See price, specs and more

new arrivals in india

Motorola Moto G9 Power
Motorola Moto G9 Power

11,999

Motorola Moto G 5G
Motorola Moto G 5G

20,999

Vivo V20 Pro
Vivo V20 Pro

29,990

Xiaomi Mi 10T
Xiaomi Mi 10T

35,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9i
Xiaomi Redmi 9i

8,299

Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro
Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro

39,999

Infinix Hot 10
Infinix Hot 10

9,999

Vivo V20 SE
Vivo V20 SE

20,990

Vivo V20
Vivo V20

24,990

Micromax In 1b
Micromax In 1b

6,999

Micromax In Note 1
Micromax In Note 1

10,999

OnePlus 8T
OnePlus 8T

42,999

Samsung Galaxy F41
Samsung Galaxy F41

15,499

Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max
Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max

1,29,900

Apple iPhone 12 Pro
Apple iPhone 12 Pro

1,19,900

Apple iPhone 12 Mini
Apple iPhone 12 Mini

69,900

Apple iPhone 12
Apple iPhone 12

79,900

Poco X3
Poco X3

16,999

Realme Narzo 20A
Realme Narzo 20A

8,499

Realme Narzo 20
Realme Narzo 20

10,499

Realme Narzo 20 Pro
Realme Narzo 20 Pro

13,999

Oppo F17
Oppo F17

16,990

Samsung Galaxy M51
Samsung Galaxy M51

22,999

Poco M2
Poco M2

10,999

Oppo F17 Pro
Oppo F17 Pro

22,990

Realme 7 Pro
Realme 7 Pro

19,999

Realme 7
Realme 7

14,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9A
Xiaomi Redmi 9A

6,799

Vivo Y20
Vivo Y20

12,990

Xiaomi Redmi 9
Xiaomi Redmi 9

8,999

Nokia 5.3
Nokia 5.3

13,999

Motorola Moto G9
Motorola Moto G9

11,499

Realme C15
Realme C15

9,999

Realme C12
Realme C12

8,999

Samsung Galaxy Note 20
Samsung Galaxy Note 20

77,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime

9,999

Oppo Reno4 Pro
Oppo Reno4 Pro

34,990

Samsung Galaxy M01 Core
Samsung Galaxy M01 Core

5,499

Realme 6i
Realme 6i

12,999

Asus Rog Phone 3
Asus Rog Phone 3

46,999

OnePlus Nord
OnePlus Nord

24,999

Infinix Smart 4 Plus
Infinix Smart 4 Plus

7,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9

11,999

Samsung Galaxy M01s
Samsung Galaxy M01s

9,999

Vivo X50 Pro 5G
Vivo X50 Pro 5G

49,990

Vivo X50 5G
Vivo X50 5G

34,990

Realme C11
Realme C11

7,499

Poco M2 Pro
Poco M2 Pro

13,999

Realme X3
Realme X3

24,999

Realme X3 SuperZoom
Realme X3 SuperZoom

27,999

Tecno Spark Power 2
Tecno Spark Power 2

9,999

Oppo A12
Oppo A12

9,990

Oppo A52
Oppo A52

16,990

Samsung Galaxy A21s
Samsung Galaxy A21s

15,999

Oppo Find X2
Oppo Find X2

64,990

Motorola One Fusion Plus
Motorola One Fusion Plus

17,499

Samsung Galaxy A31
Samsung Galaxy A31

20,999

Samsung Galaxy M01
Samsung Galaxy M01

8,999

Samsung Galaxy M11
Samsung Galaxy M11

10,999

Infinix Hot 9 Pro
Infinix Hot 9 Pro

9,999

LG Velvet
LG Velvet

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite
Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite

Price Not Available

Apple iPhone SE 2020
Apple iPhone SE 2020

42,500

Honor 30 Pro
Honor 30 Pro

Price Not Available

Honor 30
Honor 30

Price Not Available

OnePlus 8
OnePlus 8

44,999

OnePlus 8 Pro
OnePlus 8 Pro

54,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro

13,999

Motorola Moto E4
Motorola Moto E4

8,999

Samsung Galaxy On Max
Samsung Galaxy On Max

9,775

nubia N2
nubia N2

15,999

Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G
Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G

5,290

Motorola Moto C Plus
Motorola Moto C Plus

6,999

Best Sellers