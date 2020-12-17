Redmi 9 Power is all set to launch in India today through a virtual launch event. The online event will kick start at 12 noon like any other Xiaomi event. You will be able to watch the event on Xiaomi’s YouTube and social media channels and also on the official website. Also Read - Mi QLED TV 4K 55-inch launched in India, competes with OnePlus TV Q1 in premium segment

Ahead of the launch, a lot has been revealed about the smartphone. If rumours are to be believed the upcoming Redmi phone will be a rebranded version of the Redmi Note 9 4G edition, which launched in China recently. The smartphone will join the Redmi 9 series in the country. Also Read - Xiaomi Mi QLED 4K TV India launch today: Expected features and price

Redmi 9 Power specifications

If the Redmi 9 Power is actually the rebranded Redmi Note 9 4G then we do expect the specifications to be similar in both models. The Redmi Note 9 4G comes packed with a 6.67-inch full-HD+ display with a screen resolution of 1080×2340 pixels. On the hardware front, the phone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 processor paired with up to 4GB RAM and 128GB storage. On the software front, it runs on MIUI 12 out-of-the-box based on the latest Android operating system. Also Read - Redmi 9 Power India launch on December 17: Expected specs, price

One of the key highlights of the Redmi Note 9 4G is its battery setup. The smartphone packs a massive 6000mAh battery paired with 18W fast charging. In terms of cameras, the Redmi Note 9 4G includes a primary 48-megapixel sensor, an 8-megapixel secondary sensor coupled with and 2-megapixel and 2-megapixel sensors.

If rumours are to be believed we could see the aforementioned specifications of the upcoming Redmi 9 Power. Similar to the Note 9 4G, the upcoming Redmi phone will also pack a massive battery inside, the company has teased. Xiaomi has taken to its social media channels to tease the smartphone. As per the teasers, the smartphone will be a ‘power-packed’ smartphone, which means it will pack a powerful processor as well as a big battery.

As the name suggests, the phone will join the Redmi 9 series in India. So far we have seen the launch of three smartphones under the Redmi 9 series, which includes the Redmi 9, the Redmi 9A and the Redmi 9 Prime. The upcoming Redmi phone will be the four edition of the series in India. The India price of the Redmi 9 Power is yet to be confirmed but it is expected to sport an affordable price tag.