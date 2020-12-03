Redmi 9 Power, Mi 10i variants leaked for India

Based on some recent leaked listings, Xiaomi might launch two new smartphones in India before the year ends. One of them is supposed to be a Redmi 9 Power while the other one is the Mi 10i. Both these phones are already sold in China as the Redmi Note 9 4G and Redmi Note 9 Pro 5G respectively. Some fresh new leaks now reveal the storage variants that you can expect from these phones. Also Read - Xiaomi Mi 10i with Snapdragon 750G coming to India as rebranded Redmi Note 9 Pro 5G

The Redmi 9 Power is supposed to be an affordable option for buyers who care about battery life (hence, the “power” moniker). A report from 91Mobiles suggests that the phone will come to India with 4GB RAM as standard. The base variant will have 64GB storage whereas the top-end variant will come with 128GB storage. You will be able to get the Redmi 9 Power in three colors: Green, Blue, and Black. Also Read - Redmi 9 Power coming to India with 6000mAh battery, suggest leaks

As for the Mi 10i, this phone will also land in two variants. The base variant of the device will come with 6GB RAM as well as 128GB onboard storage. The top-end variant will get you 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. The Mi 10 will be available in three colors, namely blue, black and a gradient hue of orange and blue.

Redmi 9 Power, Mi 10i launching in India soon

Xiaomi India will be adding these two handsets to an already exhaustive collection of affordable smartphones across various price ranges. The Redmi 9 Power will join the Redmi 9 series whereas the Mi 10i will expand the Mi 10 series.

The Redmi 9 Power is simply a renamed Redmi Note 9 4G from China and hence, will offer the same specifications as the latter. You can expect a Snapdragon 662 chip at its heart paired with a massive 6000mAh battery. The phone also gets a completely new design theme that’s unseen on a Redmi device.

The Mi 10i, on the other hand, will sit in Xiaomi’s premium smartphone lineup and will be its third 5G device for India. Essentially a Redmi Note 9 Pro 5G underneath, the Mi 10i will offer some of the flagship features at a lower price. Highlight features on the Mi 10i include a Snapdragon 750G chip, a 108-megapixel main camera, and a 120Hz 6.67-inch IPS LCD display.

The Mi 10i could be priced competitively to take on the recently launched Motorola Moto G 5G, which also features the Snapdragon 750G chip. The Redmi 9 Power could be priced on lines of the Redmi 9 Prime as well as the Motorola Moto G9.