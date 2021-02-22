Xiaomi, back in December last year, introduced the Redmi 9 Power budget smartphone in India. While it was earlier available in two RAM/storage options, the smartphone has now received an increased 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage option in the country. Also Read - Xiaomi's Redmi Note 10 series launch event on March 4: Here's what to expect

The new Redmi 9 Power variant has been launched in addition to the existing 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage, and 4GB of RAM and 128GB of storage model. Here’s what we know about the new Redmi 9 Power variant in India. Also Read - Xiaomi Redmi K40 series camera details officially confirmed ahead of February 25 launch

Redmi 9 Power new variant price, availability

The smartphone, with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, comes with a price tag of Rs 12,999. It is now available to buy via Amazon India, Mi.com, Mi Homes, and Mi Studios. The phone comes in Mighty Black, Blazing Blue, Fiery Red and Electric Green colour options. Also Read - Redmi Note 10 features officially teased ahead of March 4 launch

The Redmi 9 Power will also be soon available for purchase via offline stores as well.

Redmi 9 Power features, specs

As for the specs, the Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power’s new variant will remain the same as the original one, except for the combination of increased RAM and storage.

The device comes with a 6.53-inch Full HD+ IPS display with a waterdrop notch. It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 mobile platform. As mentioned earlier, it now gets three RAM/Storage options for you to opt for, all options coming with support for the ability to expand the storage up to 512GB via a memory card.

On the camera front, there are quad rear cameras arranged vertically in a rectangular setup. The camera module consists of a 48-megapixel main snapper, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens, a 2-megapixel macro lens, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. The back also gets an LED flash. The front camera is configured at 8-megapixel.

The Redmi 9 Power gets its fuel from a 6,000mAh battery, which supports up to 18W fast charging. It runs MIUI 12 based on Android 10.

Additionally, the Redmi 9 Power gets a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, AI Face Unlock feature, a 3,5mm audio jack, stereo speakers, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, IR blaster, and dual 4G.