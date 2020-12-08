comscore Redmi 9 Power teased ahead of India launch | BGR India
The Redmi 9 Power is all set to launch in India, the company has teased. The latest teaser reveals new details about the upcoming Redmi smartphone.

Redmi 9 Power

Representational image

The Redmi 9 Power is all set to launch in India, the company has announced through an official teaser. The latest teaser reveals new details about the upcoming Redmi smartphone. Meanwhile, rumours suggest that the device will be a rebranded version of the Redmi Note 9 4G that was launched in China last month. As far as the launch date is concerned, the Redmi phone is all set to go official on December 15. The exact launch date is yet to be confirmed. Also Read - Mi to launch 'make in India' 55-inch QLED smart TV on 16 Dec

The latest teaser reveals that the Redmi phone will be a “power-packed” device. The company confirmed that the smartphone will come packed with quad rear cameras including 48-megapixel primary sensor. The teaser also reveals that the upcoming Redmi smartphone will be backed by fast charging support. Also Read - Redmi 9 Power India launch likely to be on December 15: Here's what to expect

Xiaomi launched the Redmi Note 9 4G in China recently. Rumours suggest that the same phone will launch as Redmi 9 Power in India. Recently a Google Play Console listing revealed that the Redmi 9 Power will come with a model number M2010J19SI. The listing also revealed that the phone will come in two variants starting with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. The Redmi Note 9 4G comes in three colours — Green, Blue, and Black. We could see the Redmi 9 Power in similar colour options. Also Read - Xiaomi India teases a QLED Mi TV launch: Is it the Mi TV 5 Pro?

Redmi 9 Power specifications (expected)

The smartphone is expected to come in two variants including 4GB RAM + 64GB storage and 4GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. If the Redmi 9 Power is actually the rebranded version of the phone will come with a 6.67-inch full-HD+ display with 1,080×2,340 pixels screen resolution.

The phone is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 SoC paired with 4GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The device is expected to launch in two variants with 4GB RAM + 64GB storage and 4GB RAM + 128GB storage. The device is said to come with a massive 6,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging. On the software front, the phone is likely to run on MIUI 12 out-of-the-box.

  • Published Date: December 8, 2020 5:29 PM IST
  • Updated Date: December 8, 2020 5:37 PM IST

