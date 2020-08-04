Redmi 9 Prime launching today: Expected price, specifications

Xiaomi is announcing the Redmi 9 Prime today after a long wait. The Redmi 9 Prime is expected to be Xiaomi’s first entry of 2020 in the sub-Rs 10,000 segment. With already a few features teased, it seems the phone will take on the Realme Narzo 10A and the likes. The phone will be part of the Amazon Prime Day sale and also sell via Xiaomi’s own website. This means sales will begin from August 6. Also Read - Redmi 9 Prime आज दोपहर 12 बजे होगा लॉन्च : जानें कीमत, फीचर्स और स्पेसिफिकेशंस

Redmi will unveil the phone via an online launch event, similar to some of its past launches. The livestream will begin from 12 pm today and Redmi is expected to announce at least three storage and colour variants. Redmi may have a couple of upgrades with the Redmi 9 Prime over the older Redmi 8. In fact, it is rumoured that it will be a renamed Redmi 9 from the European markets.

If you want to catch the event's livestream, you can head over to Redmi's social media channels on Facebook and Twitter. Alternatively, you can visit their YouTube channel to watch the unveiling. The Redmi 9 Prime launch will be followed by a new Xiaomi beard trimmer, the Mi TV stick and a few more launches.

Redmi 9 Prime expected specifications

The Redmi 9 Prime is expected to be a renamed Redmi 9 from the European markets, This means it will bring a couple of upgrades over the Redmi 8. The most notable upgrade with this model is expected to be the Full HD+ display, which is a rarity in this segment. The new model could end up with a 6.5-inch Full HD+ display with a small dewdrop notch on the top. This will be an LCD display to keep the costs low.

Redmi will stick to a polycarbonate unibody design with this year’s model too. However, it is expected to draw design inspiration from the Poco X2. The phone is also expected to feature a USB-C port for charging. Redmi has also teased the presence of a 3.5mm headphone jack on the Redmi 9. The European version comes in grey, purple and green colours. The purple variant has a slight gradient to itself.

Inside, the Redmi 9 Prime could use the MediaTek Helio G80 chipset which will be paired with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage. The storage can be expanded via a micro SD card. The phone could come with MIUI 11 based on Android 10. A 5020mAh battery will be keeping the phone alive with the support of an 18W fast charging system. A 13-megapixel quad-camera system will be present at the back.