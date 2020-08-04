comscore Redmi 9 Prime launching today: Expected price, specifications | BGR India
  • Home
  • News
  • Redmi 9 Prime launching today: Expected price, specifications and everything else
News

Redmi 9 Prime launching today: Expected price, specifications and everything else

News

The Redmi 9 Prime is launching today as Xiaomi’s most affordable smartphone yet in 2020. The Redmi 9 Prime is expected to cost less than Rs 10,000 for its base variant.

  • Published: August 4, 2020 9:56 AM IST
Xiaomi-Redmi-9-leaked-specifications

Xiaomi is announcing the Redmi 9 Prime today after a long wait. The Redmi 9 Prime is expected to be Xiaomi’s first entry of 2020 in the sub-Rs 10,000 segment. With already a few features teased, it seems the phone will take on the Realme Narzo 10A and the likes. The phone will be part of the Amazon Prime Day sale and also sell via Xiaomi’s own website. This means sales will begin from August 6. Also Read - Redmi 9 Prime आज दोपहर 12 बजे होगा लॉन्च : जानें कीमत, फीचर्स और स्पेसिफिकेशंस

Redmi will unveil the phone via an online launch event, similar to some of its past launches. The livestream will begin from 12 pm today and Redmi is expected to announce at least three storage and colour variants. Redmi may have a couple of upgrades with the Redmi 9 Prime over the older Redmi 8. In fact, it is rumoured that it will be a renamed Redmi 9 from the European markets. Also Read - Redmi 9 Prime to launch on August 4 in India: Expected pricing and specifications

WATCH: HP Omen 15 2020 Review

If you want to catch the event’s livestream, you can head over to Redmi’s social media channels on Facebook and Twitter. Alternatively, you can visit their YouTube channel to watch the unveiling. The Redmi 9 Prime launch will be followed by a new Xiaomi beard trimmer, the Mi TV stick and a few more launches. Also Read - Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime design teased, set to launch on August 4

Redmi 9 Prime expected specifications

The Redmi 9 Prime is expected to be a renamed Redmi 9 from the European markets, This means it will bring a couple of upgrades over the Redmi 8. The most notable upgrade with this model is expected to be the Full HD+ display, which is a rarity in this segment. The new model could end up with a 6.5-inch Full HD+ display with a small dewdrop notch on the top. This will be an LCD display to keep the costs low.

Redmi will stick to a polycarbonate unibody design with this year’s model too. However, it is expected to draw design inspiration from the Poco X2. The phone is also expected to feature a USB-C port for charging. Redmi has also teased the presence of a 3.5mm headphone jack on the Redmi 9. The European version comes in grey, purple and green colours. The purple variant has a slight gradient to itself.

Redmi K30 Ultra makes its way to TENAA, could launch soon

Also Read

Redmi K30 Ultra makes its way to TENAA, could launch soon

Inside, the Redmi 9 Prime could use the MediaTek Helio G80 chipset which will be paired with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage. The storage can be expanded via a micro SD card. The phone could come with MIUI 11 based on Android 10. A 5020mAh battery will be keeping the phone alive with the support of an 18W fast charging system. A 13-megapixel quad-camera system will be present at the back.

Story Timeline

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: August 4, 2020 9:56 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
Trending
Warner Bros. brings movies as apps to iPhone, iPad and iPod touch
thumb-img
News
Samsung Mobiles Fest on Flipkart: Discounts on Galaxy S8, Galaxy S7, Galaxy On Max, and more
thumb-img
News
Samsung Galaxy S8 duo the best selling Android smartphones in Q2 2017, Apple iPhone 7 wins overall: Report
thumb-img
News
Valentine's Day: Last minute gifting ideas for him and her

Editor's Pick

Samsung Galaxy A7 2018 update rolling out
News
Samsung Galaxy A7 2018 update rolling out
Redmi 9 Prime launching today: Expected price, specifications

News

Redmi 9 Prime launching today: Expected price, specifications

Google is bringing Windows apps to Chromebook

News

Google is bringing Windows apps to Chromebook

Google Pixel 5 announced alongside Pixel 4a

News

Google Pixel 5 announced alongside Pixel 4a

Google Pixel 4a launched; India launch teased on Flipkart

News

Google Pixel 4a launched; India launch teased on Flipkart

Most Popular

Vu Premium 4K TV Long-Term Review

Oppo Reno 4 Pro First Impressions

Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra Review

HP Omen 15 2020 Review

Vivo X50 Review

Vivo V9 update rolls out with July 2020 security patch

Samsung Galaxy A7 2018 update rolling out

Redmi 9 Prime launching today: Expected price, specifications

OnePlus Nord open sale pushed to August 6

Google is bringing Windows apps to Chromebook

How to permanently delete Google account?

OnePlus: Siddhant Narayan talks customer-centricity

Sennheiser marks 75 years with big plans for TWS and home audio market

How ASICS built an app that turns every run into a rhythm

Realme CEO Madhav Sheth talks about the 6i, multiple product lines, more

Related Topics

Related Stories

Best Mobile Phone under 55000

Top Products

Best Mobile Phone under 55000
Best Premium Smartphones in India under Rs 50,000

Top Products

Best Premium Smartphones in India under Rs 50,000
Best Mobile Phone Under 25000 to buy in 2020

Top Products

Best Mobile Phone Under 25000 to buy in 2020
Best Mobile under 30000 in India in 2020

Top Products

Best Mobile under 30000 in India in 2020
Best phone Under 15000 in India in 2020

Top Products

Best phone Under 15000 in India in 2020

हिंदी समाचार

Realme TV की आज दोपहर 12 बजे सेल पर होगा उपलब्ध, जानें कीमत और स्पेसिफिकेशंन

Google Pixel 4a फोन 12MP कैमरा और पंच होल डिस्प्ले के साथ करीब 26,000 रुपये में लॉन्च, जानें खूबियां

Redmi 9 Prime आज दोपहर 12 बजे होगा लॉन्च : जानें कीमत, फीचर्स और स्पेसिफिकेशंस

Realme Narzo 10 की सेल आज 12 बजे Flipkart पर, 4GB रैम, 5 कैमरा, 5000mAh बैटरी हैं फीचर्स

Netflix ने एंड्रॉयड यूजर्स के लिए पेश किया नया प्लेबैक कंट्रोल, जानें क्या है नया

Latest Videos

How to permanently delete Google account?

Features

How to permanently delete Google account?
Redmi Note 9 Camera Review

Reviews

Redmi Note 9 Camera Review
OnePlus Nord Review: The thunder strikes again, almost

Reviews

OnePlus Nord Review: The thunder strikes again, almost
BGR Talks: Dinesh Sharma, Business Head, Mobiles, Asus India

Features

BGR Talks: Dinesh Sharma, Business Head, Mobiles, Asus India

News

Vivo V9 update rolls out with July 2020 security patch
News
Vivo V9 update rolls out with July 2020 security patch
Samsung Galaxy A7 2018 update rolling out

News

Samsung Galaxy A7 2018 update rolling out
Redmi 9 Prime launching today: Expected price, specifications

News

Redmi 9 Prime launching today: Expected price, specifications
OnePlus Nord open sale pushed to August 6

News

OnePlus Nord open sale pushed to August 6
Google is bringing Windows apps to Chromebook

News

Google is bringing Windows apps to Chromebook

new arrivals in india

Oppo Reno 4 Pro
Oppo Reno 4 Pro

34,990

Samsung Galaxy M01 Core
Samsung Galaxy M01 Core

5,499

Realme 6i
Realme 6i

12,999

Asus Rog Phone 3
Asus Rog Phone 3

49,999

OnePlus Nord
OnePlus Nord

24,999

Infinix Smart 4 Plus
Infinix Smart 4 Plus

7,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9

11,999

Samsung Galaxy M01s
Samsung Galaxy M01s

9,999

Vivo X50 Pro 5G
Vivo X50 Pro 5G

49,990

Vivo X50 5G
Vivo X50 5G

34,990

Realme C11
Realme C11

7,499

Poco M2 Pro
Poco M2 Pro

13,999

Realme X3
Realme X3

24,999

Realme X3 SuperZoom
Realme X3 SuperZoom

27,999

Tecno Spark Power 2
Tecno Spark Power 2

9,999

Oppo A12
Oppo A12

9,990

Oppo A52
Oppo A52

16,990

Samsung Galaxy A21s
Samsung Galaxy A21s

15,999

Oppo Find X2
Oppo Find X2

64,990

Motorola One Fusion Plus
Motorola One Fusion Plus

17,499

Samsung Galaxy A31
Samsung Galaxy A31

20,999

Samsung Galaxy M01
Samsung Galaxy M01

8,999

Samsung Galaxy M11
Samsung Galaxy M11

10,999

Infinix Hot 9 Pro
Infinix Hot 9 Pro

9,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9
Xiaomi Redmi 9

Price Not Available

LG Velvet
LG Velvet

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite
Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite

Price Not Available

Apple iPhone SE 2020
Apple iPhone SE 2020

42,500

Honor 30 Pro
Honor 30 Pro

Price Not Available

Honor 30
Honor 30

Price Not Available

OnePlus 8
OnePlus 8

44,999

OnePlus 8 Pro
OnePlus 8 Pro

54,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro

13,999

Motorola Moto E4
Motorola Moto E4

8,999

Samsung Galaxy On Max
Samsung Galaxy On Max

9,775

nubia N2
nubia N2

15,999

Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G
Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G

5,290

Motorola Moto C Plus
Motorola Moto C Plus

6,999

Best Sellers