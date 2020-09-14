Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime to go on sale today

Xiaomi launched the Redmi 9 Prime back in August and it is a contender for one of the best smartphones you can buy at its price. The budget smartphone starts at Rs 9,999 and comes in a slew of color variants. In our review, the phone impressed us with good battery life, decent camera, nice gaming performance, and its ease-of-use. If it caught your attention, you can get it today at its sale via Amazon and Xiaomi’s website. Also Read - Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime Camera Review: 10 हजार रुपये में मिल रहा बेहतरीन कैमरा फोन, जानें डिटेल्स

Xiaomi will put the Redmi 9 Prime up for grabs via both Amazon and Mi.com. The sale will begin at 12 pm and you can get book one for yourself until stocks last. There are two storage variants available for purchase in India at the moment. There’s a base variant with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage costing Rs 9,999. You can spend up to Rs 11,999 for the top-end model with 128GB variant. Also Read - Redmi 9 Prime review: Take a bow, Xiaomi

Redmi 9 Prime specifications

The Redmi 9 Prime is one of the many budget smartphones you can buy at/under Rs 10,000. The phone carries the Prime moniker after a long time since the Redmi 3S Prime from 2016. Basically a Redmi 9 from Europe, the phone offers a quad-camera setup and a massive 5020mAh battery as its highlight features. Also Read - Redmi 9 Prime flash sale today at 12PM on Amazon and mi.com: Check offers

The phone gets a massive 6.5-inch Full HD+ IPS LCD display with a narrow-bezel design. The display has a small waterdrop notch up top housing an 8-megapixel selfie camera. The phone carries a plastic unibody construction with a grippy matte finish. Inside, there’s a MediaTek Helio G80 chipset paired to 4GB RAM as standard. You can choose between 64GB and 128GB of onboard storage. The storage is expandable via micro SD card slot.

The Redmi 9 Prime features a quad rear camera setup, including a 13-megapixel main camera with f/2.2 aperture. It is assisted by an 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera with f/2.2 aperture, and a 5-megapixel macro shooter with f/2.4 aperture. There is also a 2-megapixel depth sensor.

Xiaomi stuffs the Prime with a 5,020mAh battery that gets 18W fast charging support. That said, it only ships with a 10W charger. In terms of connectivity, the device supports 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi Direct, FM Radio, NFC, GPS, AGPS, and infrared sensor. There is also a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor, a 3.5mm audio jack, and a USB Type-C port. It even comes with P2i coating, free phone case, and TUV certification.

