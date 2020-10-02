The Redmi 9 Prime, which was launched earlier this year, is set to go on sale at 12 PM (noon) today. It can be purchased via Amazon India as well as Mi.com. The smartphone offers impressive specifications for the price. It comes with quad rear cameras, a massive 5,020mAh battery, an octa-core processor, and even an Infrared sensor. Also Read - Xiaomi Mi 10T India launch could happen soon, hints Xiaomi’s Manu Jain

Xiaomi‘s budget smartphone is priced starting at Rs 9,999 for the variant with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage. The higher-end model with 4GB RAM and 128GB storage is priced at Rs 11,999. The phone is offered in four colors – Mint Green, Pace Blue, Matte Black, and Sunrise Flare. Also Read - Poco C3 to launch in India on October 6; will be sold via Flipkart

Watch: Redmi 9 Prime Camera Review

Redmi 9 Prime specifications, features

The Redmi 9 Prime features a 6.53-inch full-HD+ IPS display with a 19.5:9 aspect ratio. The display features Corning Gorilla Glass 3 on top for protection against scratches. Moreover, the phone is powered by the octa-core MediaTek Helio G80 chipset and comes with 4GB RAM and up to 128GB storage which is expandable via a microSD card (up to 512GB). Other features of note include a 5,020mAh battery with 18W fast charging support and a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor. Connectivity options include Bluetooth 5.0, a USB Type-C port, 4G VoLTE, and an IR blaster. The smartphone is also P2i splash-proof. Also Read - Redmi 9 Prime review: Take a bow, Xiaomi

On the imaging front, the smartphone features a quad rear camera setup with a 13-megapixel primary shooter. This is accompanied by a secondary 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens with a 118-degree field of view, a 5-megapixel macro sensor, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. Housed in the hole punch upfront is an 8-megapixel selfie camera.