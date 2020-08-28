Redmi 9 vs Redmi 9 Prime: Best one under Rs 10,000?

Xiaomi is on the verge of completing its Redmi 9 series with the upcoming Redmi 9i in the coming weeks. However, if you want to buy a Xiaomi phone for less than Rs 10,000 now, there are two options. One of them is fresh-off-the-oven Redmi 9 whereas the other is the Redmi 9 Prime. Both have a difference of Rs 1,000 in their prices and hence, make for confusion for the buyer. Also Read - Xiaomi Redmi 9i could be rebadged model of global Redmi 9A for India, reportedly launching soon

The Redmi 9 is supposed to be the cheaper phone for the masses. It has modest specifications packed in eye-catching colors and a robust design. The Redmi 9 Prime goes a step ahead by offering an all-round upgrade for not a lot of extra money. The Redmi 9 starts at Rs 8,999 for the 64GB variant whereas the Prime starts at Rs 9,999 for the same. Hence, which one should you pick up? Also Read - Redmi 9 Vs Redmi 9 Prime: 10 हजार रुपये से कम कीमत में किसे खरीदना होगा फायदेमंद?

Display and Design– Also Read - Xiaomi Redmi 9 launched in India, brings Helio G35 and MIUI 12 based on Android 10

Both the Redmi 9 and Redmi 9 Prime come with a 6.5-inch IPS LCD display. they both have a waterdrop notch on the top and narrow bezels. However, the Redmi 9 features a resolution of 1600 x 720 pixels (HD+). On the other hand, you get a 2340 x 1080 pixel resolution Full HD+ display on the Redmi 9 Prime. The Xiaomi Redmi 9 weighs 197 grams while the Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime measures 198 grams.

Specifications–

The Redmi 9 makes use of a MediaTek Helio G35 chipset along with 4GB RAM as standard and up to 128GB. Xiaomi has launched the phone in India with MIUI 12 based on Android 10. The storage is of the eMMC 5.1 type.

The Redmi 9 Prime settles for a more powerful MediaTek Helio G80 chipset with 4GB RAM as standard. This is paired with up to 128GB of storage. The phone launched with MIUI 11 based on Android 10 but will be upgraded to MIUI 12 soon. On paper, the Redmi 9 Prime is superior in this aspect.

Price–

The Redmi 9 starts at Rs 8,999 for the base variant with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage. You can get up to 128GB on the Redmi 9 by spending Rs 9,999. As for the Redmi 9 Prime, the base variant comes at a price of Rs 9,999 with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage. The 128GB storage variant costs Rs 11,999 and retains the 4GB RAM.

Camera –

The Redmi 9 has a dual-camera setup at the back. The main camera consists of a 13-megapixel main sensor with f/2.2 aperture and PDAF. This is accompanied by a 2-megapixel depth sensor for portrait mode photos. The front camera for selfies only has a 5-megapixel sensor with f/2.2 aperture, screen flash, bokeh effects and more.

The Redmi 9 Prime, meanwhile, has a quad-camera setup at the back. The main camera has a 13-megapixel sensor with f/2.2 aperture and PDAF. This is accompanied by an 8-megapixel wide-angle camera with f/2.2 aperture and 118-degree field of view. There’s another 5-megapixel macro camera as well as a fourth 2-megapixel depth camera The front camera has an 8-megapixel sensor with HDR, bokeh effects and more.

Battery –

With the Redmi 9, Xiaomi is offering a big 5000mAh battery with a longevity claim of 3.2 years. The phone only supports up to 10W charging and there’s a 10W charger in the box. However, there’s a micro USB port to charge the device.

The Redmi 9 Prime gets a slightly larger battery of 5020mAh battery. Xiaomi has baked-in support for up to 18W fast charging in the this model. However, you only get a 10W charger in the box. That said, there’s a USB-C port instead of a micro USB port.