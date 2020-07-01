comscore Redmi 9A could launch under Poco brand, new certification reveals |
Redmi 9A could launch under Poco brand, new certification reveals

The latest Redmi phone launched in Malaysia few days back and report suggests it could be added to Poco's lineup

  • Published: July 1, 2020 7:56 PM IST
Xiaomi Redmi 9C

Xiaomi could offer another device to its Poco sub-brand. According to new report, the company’s Redmi 9A could launch as a rebranded Poco device. The phone’s model has been spotted in TUV Rheinland Certification, and one of them says Poco in brackets. It’s possible the Redmi 9A could launch as a Poco device in markets outside China. Also Read - Xiaomi Redmi 7A Android 10 stable update rolling out in India

It won’t be the first time when a Xiaomi device is rebranded as Poco product. But most the action has happened in the mid-range segment. So, it’ll be interesting to see if the Redmi 9a becomes first Poco device in the entry-level segment. The TUV Rheinland Certification is a strong indication this could happen in the coming months. Also Read - Xiaomi Redmi 9A, Redmi 9C launched: Price, full specifications and more

As you might be familiar, the Redmi 9A launched in Malaysia few days back. The Redmi 9A price is set at RM 359, which is around Rs 6,330 in India. Also Read - Xiaomi rolling out Android 10 gesture navigation feature to MIUI 11: How to enable it

Redmi 9A specifications

The Redmi 9A comes with a 6.53-inch LCD display with HD+ resolution and a 20:9 aspect ratio. The devices ships with Android 10 OS out of the box, running on MIUI 11 version. The phone comes with the MediaTek G25 octa-core chipset and loaded a 5,000mAh battery.

For additional storage, the devices support microSD card slot. On the front is a 5-megapixel selfie camera. The Redmi 9A only packs a single 13-megapixel rear camera and comes without a fingerprint reader. The Redmi 9A supports dual SIM slot, 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, USB-C, IR blaster, and 3.5mm audio jack.

Poco will officially launch the M2 Pro in India on July 7. The company has confirmed this news via its Twitter handle. The latest Poco phone will be available for purchase via Flipkart. The Chinese brand has also shared an image of the device.

It clearly shows that the new Poco phone will launch with a quad rear camera setup. The company hasn’t shared any other details regarding the device. The Flipkart listing suggests that the Poco M2 Pro will offer support for fast charging.

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: July 1, 2020 7:56 PM IST

हिंदी समाचार

TikTok के सीईओ ने बैन किए जाने के बाद टिकटॉक इंडिया के कर्मचारियों के लिए शेयर किया मैसेज

Oppo Reno 3 Pro की कीमतों में कटौती, जानें नए दाम और स्पेसिफिकेशंस

Poco M2 Pro स्मार्टफोन 7 जुलाई को भारत में होगा लॉन्च, ये होगी खासियत

Moto G 5G स्मार्टफोन की स्पेसिफिकेशंस लीक, ये होंगी खूबियां

Zee5 ने भारत में लॉन्च की HiPi ऐप, TikTok की तरह वीडियो शेयर कर पाएंगे यूजर्स

