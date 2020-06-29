Redmi 9A, Redmi 9C Malaysian variants to launch tomorrow

Xiaomi’s Malaysian wing recently revealed that the Redmi 9A and Redmi 9C budget phones will be launched on June 30. Both of these entry-level devices are expected to be very affordable and come with an emphasis on battery life since the company’s tag line goes “big battery, big display” for the post. Also Read - Xiaomi Mi 11, Redmi K40 Pro could be even more expensive flagships in 2021

A leak has already spilled the beans on the specifications for the two Redmi phones. While the leaks are not always accurate, these particular ones appeared alongside the now-launched Redmi 9 and the specs for that phone were correct. So we expect the leaked Redmi 9A and 9C specifications will be accurate as well.

Redmi 9A, Redmi 9C specifications

The Redmi 9A and 9C both are expected to feature a 6.53-inch panel along with HD+ resolution. (1600 x720 pixels). There is also a big 5,000mAh battery on both devices. The Redmi 9A is expected to have a single 13-megapixel sensor along with an LED flash that is also seen in renders.

The Xiaomi Redmi 9C also appeared in two variants in the leak. One of these featured NFC while the other did not. The NFC variant featured a triple camera setup comprising a 13-megapixel, a 5-megapixel, and a 2-megapixel camera. Meanwhile, the non-NFC variant features a 13-megapixel and a 2-megapixel sensor only.

We still do not know which of the two Xiaomi Redmi 9C variants will launch tomorrow in Malaysia. However, both phones are expected to have a USB Type-C port for charging and data transfer, 3.5mm audio jack, and a low price tag.

In other news, a new report suggests that the prices of Xiaomi’s flagship phones will continue to go high even next year as the Qualcomm Snapdragon 800 series chips that the brand uses in its top phones is getting expensive with each upgrade.

As per a report by GizChina, an order document by Xiaomi has revealed that the pricing of the Qualcomm Snapdragon 875 SoC will be about USD 250 (about Rs 18,907), which is even more than the pricing of entire mid-range phones in India. In fact, this is about USD 100 more than the cost of the Snapdragon 865 chip. The price includes the price of the processor itself and the Snapdragon X60 5G modem.