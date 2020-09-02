Redmi 9A to launch today via livestream

Xiaomi will complete its Redmi 9 series launches today with the Redmi 9A. Expected to be the cheapest smartphone from Xiaomi, the Redmi 9A could sit in the sub-Rs 6,000 category. The phone was launched in international markets previously. Following the Redmi 9, the 9A will have bare minimum features and specifications to hit its entry-level price tag. It will bring some important upgrades in key areas over the older model. Also Read - Xiaomi shipped more than 25 million units of Redmi 8 series, company says

The phone will be launched via a Livestream event at 12 noon today. If you are interested, you can head over to the social media and YouTube channels to catch the launch live. The phone is already listed on Amazon and will go on sale from September 4. Xiaomi India is teasing high performance and big battery. Also Read - Xiaomi Redmi 9A India launch tomorrow: All you need to know

Globally, the Redmi 9A comes in only a single variant with 2GB RAM and 32GB storage. Xiaomi India could, however, come with another variant flaunting more RAM to be more competitive in the price range. The phone will also get a high capacity battery as well as an upgraded rear camera. Xiaomi has also updated the design to go in line with the Redmi 9 Prime and newer models. Also Read - Redmi Note 9 Pro flash sale today at 12PM: Check offers, price and more

Redmi 9A global variant specifications

The Redmi 9A came to global markets with a host of upgrades over the previous model. Xiaomi is using a 6.53-inch HD+ LCD display on the new model. The display has an aspect ratio of 20:9 and carries a small notch on the top to house the front camera. Inside, the phone is built around the MediaTek Helio G25 chipset with an octa-core processor. This is paired to 2GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 32GB of eMMC 5.1 storage.

To keep the phone alive, the Redmi 9A makes use of a big 5000mAh battery. The phone supports 10W charging and Xiaomi bundles a 10W charger in the box. There’s a micro USB port on the phone instead of a USB-C port. You also get a 3.5 mm headphone jack.

When it comes to the cameras, the Redmi 9A has a single camera setup at the back. The main camera uses a 13-megapixel sensor that’s accompanied by an LED flash. The front camera relies on a 5-megapixel sensor for selfies. The main camera can shoot 1080p videos up to 60 fps and brings portrait mode as well.

