comscore Redmi 9i sale today at 12PM: Price, offers and all you need to know
  • Home
  • News
  • Redmi 9i sale today at 12PM: Price, offers and all you need to know
News

Redmi 9i sale today at 12PM: Price, offers and all you need to know

News

The Xiaomi Redmi 9i price in India starts from Rs 8,299 and it will go on sale via Flipkart and mi.com.

  • Published: October 8, 2020 11:29 AM IST
Redmi-9i

Gizmochina

Xiaomi’s latest Redmi 9i will be up for sale again today at 12:00PM on Flipkart and mi.com. It is essentially a rebranded version of the global Redmi 9A smartphone. The device offers a big display and a waterdrop-style notch. Xiaomi has added a MediaTek Helio G25 processor chipset under the hood. Here’s all you need to know Also Read - Xiaomi Mi Smart Speaker review: Superb sound at a bargain price

Price in India

The Xiaomi Redmi 9i price in India starts from Rs 8,299 and it will go on sale via Flipkart and mi.com. The new Redmi device will be sold in blue color. The Chinese company is selling the phone in two storage models. The Xiaomi Redmi 9i is priced at Rs 8,299, which is for the 4GB RAM and 64GB storage model. The 4GB RAM + 128GB storage model is priced at Rs 9,299. Also Read - Redmi SonicBass Wireless Earphones, Redmi EarBuds 2C launch in India starting at Rs 999

Specifications, features

The Redmi 9i comes with a 6.53-inch LCD display with HD+ resolution and a 20:9 aspect ratio. It offers a textured back, which we have seen on entry-level phones from Xiaomi. The device ships with Android 10 OS out-of-the-box, running on MIUI 12 version. The phone comes with the MediaTek Helio G25 octa-core chipset. The Redmi 9i has been launched with 4GB RAM as a standard. It comes in two storage variants – 64GB and 128GB. It is expandable up to 512GB. The handset is backed by a 5,000mAh battery. Also Read - Xiaomi Mi 10T to bring AdaptiveSync display technology: 7 stages of refresh rate up to 144Hz

For additional storage, the devices support a microSD card slot. On the front is a 5-megapixel selfie camera. The Redmi 9A only packs a single 13-megapixel rear camera and comes without a fingerprint reader. The Redmi 9i supports a dual SIM slot, 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, and an IR blaster. The phone supports a 3.5mm audio jack and has the physical buttons on the right edge of the screen. You also get a USB Type-C port. The handset comes with TUV certification and P2i coating.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: October 8, 2020 11:29 AM IST

You Might be Interested

Xiaomi Redmi 9

Xiaomi Redmi 9

8999

MIUI 12 based on Android 10
MediaTek Helio G35
13 MP AI Dual Camera + 2MP depth sensor

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones
thumb-img
Trending
Warner Bros. brings movies as apps to iPhone, iPad and iPod touch
thumb-img
News
Samsung Mobiles Fest on Flipkart: Discounts on Galaxy S8, Galaxy S7, Galaxy On Max, and more
thumb-img
News
Samsung Galaxy S8 duo the best selling Android smartphones in Q2 2017, Apple iPhone 7 wins overall: Report

Editor's Pick

Redmi 9i sale today at 12PM: Check details
News
Redmi 9i sale today at 12PM: Check details
Realme 7 to go on sale today at 12PM

News

Realme 7 to go on sale today at 12PM

Samsung Galaxy F41 India launch today

News

Samsung Galaxy F41 India launch today

Qualcomm is making its own gaming smartphone with Asus

News

Qualcomm is making its own gaming smartphone with Asus

Xiaomi Mi Smart Speaker review: Superb sound, bargain price

Review

Xiaomi Mi Smart Speaker review: Superb sound, bargain price

Most Popular

Xiaomi Mi Smart Speaker review: Superb sound, bargain price

Mobvoi TicWatch Pro 2020 Review

Amazfit Neo review: Retro cuteness overload

Xiaomi Mi Watch Revolve review: Health tracking in style

Xiaomi Mi Smart Band 5 review: Now it monitors wellness too

Redmi 9i sale today at 12PM: Check details

Realme 7 to go on sale today at 12PM

Samsung Galaxy F41 India launch today

Qualcomm is making its own gaming smartphone with Asus

Samsung, Huawei and Apple lead global smartphone shipment in Q2 2020

Everything you need to know about Apple Watch Series 6, Apple Watch SE, NEW iPad Air

MIUI 12: Here's the first look of the new Android skin from Xiaomi

BlueJeans vs Zoom vs Google Meet vs Microsoft Teams: A comparison

Ubisoft Forward 2020: Prince of Persia The Sands of Time Remake and other titles announced

BGR Talks: Kuldeep Malhotra, Konica Minolta India

Related Topics

Related Stories

Redmi 9i sale today at 12PM: Check details

News

Redmi 9i sale today at 12PM: Check details
Xiaomi Mi Smart Speaker review: Superb sound, bargain price

Review

Xiaomi Mi Smart Speaker review: Superb sound, bargain price
Best Camera Phone under 20000

Top Products

Best Camera Phone under 20000
Redmi SonicBass Wireless Earphones, EarBuds 2C launched

News

Redmi SonicBass Wireless Earphones, EarBuds 2C launched
Redmi 9 Camera Review: कैसा है रेडमी के बजट फोन का कैमरा

रिव्यू

Redmi 9 Camera Review: कैसा है रेडमी के बजट फोन का कैमरा

हिंदी समाचार

Samsung Galaxy M31 Prime का कलर वेरिएंट हुआ लीक, जानिए क्या होंगे स्पेसिफिकेशन्स

OnePlus Nord N10 5G और Nord N100 स्मार्टफोन अक्टूबर के अंत तक हो सकते हैं लॉन्च

Paytm First Games ऐप की गूगल प्ले स्टोर पर दो हफ्ते बाद हुई वापसी

Samsung Galaxy F41 स्मार्टफोन आज भारत में होगा लॉन्च, ऐसे देखें लाइव स्ट्रीमिंग, जानें कीमत, खूबियां

बड़ी डिस्प्ले और दमदार बैटरी वाले Redmi 9i फोन की सेल आज, सिर्फ Rs. 923 की EMI पर खरीदें

Latest Videos

Poco X3 Camera Review

Reviews

Poco X3 Camera Review
Realme 7 Pro Camera Review

Reviews

Realme 7 Pro Camera Review
Infinix Note 7 Camera Review

Reviews

Infinix Note 7 Camera Review
Realme Narzo 20, Asus Expert series, Jio Postpaid, iPhone 12, and more: Weekly News Roundup

News

Realme Narzo 20, Asus Expert series, Jio Postpaid, iPhone 12, and more: Weekly News Roundup

News

Redmi 9i sale today at 12PM: Check details
News
Redmi 9i sale today at 12PM: Check details
Realme 7 to go on sale today at 12PM

News

Realme 7 to go on sale today at 12PM
Samsung Galaxy F41 India launch today

News

Samsung Galaxy F41 India launch today
Qualcomm is making its own gaming smartphone with Asus

News

Qualcomm is making its own gaming smartphone with Asus
Samsung, Huawei and Apple lead global smartphone shipment in Q2 2020

News

Samsung, Huawei and Apple lead global smartphone shipment in Q2 2020

new arrivals in india

Poco X3
Poco X3

16,999

Realme Narzo 20A
Realme Narzo 20A

8,499

Realme Narzo 20
Realme Narzo 20

10,499

Realme Narzo 20 Pro
Realme Narzo 20 Pro

14,999

Oppo F17
Oppo F17

17,990

Samsung Galaxy M51
Samsung Galaxy M51

24,999

Poco M2
Poco M2

10,999

Oppo F17 Pro
Oppo F17 Pro

22,990

Realme 7 Pro
Realme 7 Pro

19,999

Realme 7
Realme 7

14,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9A
Xiaomi Redmi 9A

6,799

Vivo Y20
Vivo Y20

12,990

Xiaomi Redmi 9
Xiaomi Redmi 9

8,999

Nokia 5.3
Nokia 5.3

13,999

Motorola Moto G9
Motorola Moto G9

11,499

Realme C15
Realme C15

9,999

Realme C12
Realme C12

8,999

Samsung Galaxy Note 20
Samsung Galaxy Note 20

77,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime

9,999

Oppo Reno4 Pro
Oppo Reno4 Pro

34,990

Samsung Galaxy M01 Core
Samsung Galaxy M01 Core

5,499

Realme 6i
Realme 6i

12,999

Asus Rog Phone 3
Asus Rog Phone 3

49,999

OnePlus Nord
OnePlus Nord

24,999

Infinix Smart 4 Plus
Infinix Smart 4 Plus

7,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9

11,999

Samsung Galaxy M01s
Samsung Galaxy M01s

9,999

Vivo X50 Pro 5G
Vivo X50 Pro 5G

49,990

Vivo X50 5G
Vivo X50 5G

34,990

Realme C11
Realme C11

7,499

Poco M2 Pro
Poco M2 Pro

13,999

Realme X3
Realme X3

24,999

Realme X3 SuperZoom
Realme X3 SuperZoom

27,999

Tecno Spark Power 2
Tecno Spark Power 2

9,999

Oppo A12
Oppo A12

9,990

Oppo A52
Oppo A52

16,990

Samsung Galaxy A21s
Samsung Galaxy A21s

15,999

Oppo Find X2
Oppo Find X2

64,990

Motorola One Fusion Plus
Motorola One Fusion Plus

17,499

Samsung Galaxy A31
Samsung Galaxy A31

20,999

Samsung Galaxy M01
Samsung Galaxy M01

8,999

Samsung Galaxy M11
Samsung Galaxy M11

10,999

Infinix Hot 9 Pro
Infinix Hot 9 Pro

9,999

LG Velvet
LG Velvet

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite
Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite

Price Not Available

Apple iPhone SE 2020
Apple iPhone SE 2020

42,500

Honor 30 Pro
Honor 30 Pro

Price Not Available

Honor 30
Honor 30

Price Not Available

OnePlus 8
OnePlus 8

44,999

OnePlus 8 Pro
OnePlus 8 Pro

54,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro

13,999

Motorola Moto E4
Motorola Moto E4

8,999

Samsung Galaxy On Max
Samsung Galaxy On Max

9,775

nubia N2
nubia N2

15,999

Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G
Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G

5,290

Motorola Moto C Plus
Motorola Moto C Plus

6,999

Best Sellers