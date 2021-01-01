comscore Redmi 9T rumored to be launched on 8 January | BGR India
Redmi 9T rumored to be launched on 8 January, more Xiaomi phones to be launched early 2021

Redmi 9T is expected to be launched on 8 January 2021 if rumors around its launch date are true. Xiaomi is also expected to launch 9 phones this year.

Redmi-9T

Redmi 9T is expected to be launched on 8 January 2021 if rumors around its launch date are true. The rebranded version of the Redmi Note 9 4G has been in news for the past couple of weeks and it seems the device might hit the shelves very soon. The Note 9 4G was launched in China in November and arrived in India later as the Redmi 9 Power with a few cosmetic changes in terms of the camera setup. Also Read - Xiaomi Mi 11 Pro reference in latest MIUI Gallery app hints at imminent launch

A tipster on Twitter – Snapdrachun 888 5G (@chunvn8888), tweeted that the 9T could be launched on 8 January. The phone was teased in Malaysia on 31 December with hints that it might be launched in January. Also Read - Xiaomi teases Mi 10i more, new 108-megapixel camera coming for Indian model

In addition to this, the tipster also said that the Chinese smartphone brand will launch at least 9 new devices globally this year. The list of smartphones could also include the Mi 11 Lite 4G and the Mi 11. Also Read - Xiaomi Mi QLED TV 4K 55 review: Feature-rich yet accessible

The 9T allegedly appeared on Thailand’s National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission certification website recently with the model number M2010J19ST and named as Redmi 9T.

Xiaomi has not provided any official details regarding its upcoming lineup.

Redmi 9T rumored specifications

The Redmi 9T is expected to come with a 6.53-inch full HD+ display with a 1080×2340 resolution. The smartphones will be powered by a Snapdragon 662 SoC bundled with Adreno 610 GPU. The Redmi 9T is expected to pack 4GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage with an option to expand. The device might also get Gorilla Glass 3 protection on the front.

As far as optics go, the Redmi 9T could sport a triple camera setup at the back with a 48-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. It is also expected to offer HDR support. On the front, the phone will get an 8-megapixel snapper with a wide mode.

You can expect a 6,000mAh battery inside the Redmi 9T with support for 18W fast charging. There might also be an option of 2.5W reverse charging.

  Published Date: January 1, 2021 8:53 PM IST

Best Sellers