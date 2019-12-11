comscore Redmi AI Speaker Play, Redmi Router AC2100 launched | BGR India
  Redmi AI Speaker Play, Redmi Router AC2100 launched: Price, features and more
Redmi AI Speaker Play, Redmi Router AC2100 launched: Price, features and more

Both the Redmi AI Speaker Play and Redmi Router AC2100 will be up for sale in China from tomorrow.

  Published: December 11, 2019 11:26 AM IST
Xiaomi announced its plan to make Redmi into a sub-brand at the start of this year. Since becoming a sub-brand, Redmi has been doing a lot of things differently. First, it introduced its flagship smartphones in the form of the Redmi K20 Series. Next, it announced new laptops running Windows operating system. Now, along with the new Redmi K30-series and RedmiBook 13 Laptop, the company also launched two new products. These include the Redmi AI Speaker Play and Redmi Router AC2100.

Redmi AI Speaker Play: Features, specifications

The Redmi AI Speaker Play comes with Xiaomi’s own XiaoAI 3.0 virtual voice assistant. It also enables controlling of smart home devices. The Redmi AI Speaker Play costs CNY 79 (approximately Rs 800). The smart speaker will be available in several color options including white, blue, lime and red.

In terms of design, the portable speaker has an elongated cubical design with an ABS plastic build. The device packs a 1.75-inch 5 watts speaker inside. Compatible with both Android and iOS, the Redmi AI Speaker Play also allows hands-free calling via CVC-enabled noise reduced communication. The Redmi AI smart speaker also supports wireless Bluetooth Mesh technology. This can work with 2,000 compatible Mi Home products, as well as an intelligent speech recognition system that adapts to the particular pronunciation of the user.

Redmi Router AC2100: Features, specifications

The Redmi Router AC2100 can operate in 2.4GHz and 5GHz bands, through which it can transmit up to 2033 Mbps speed. It has an error correction algorithm to have a more stable data transmission. The router features a flat-rounded design, and comes in white color. It has several LED indicators at the front to notify the signal strength. The router also sports six omnidirectional 5dBi antennas.

At the software level, it is compatible with the MiWiFi app. With the MiWiFi app, the connected devices can be managed, blocking access to websites, limiting the internet speed and the bandwidth that each device can access. The app shows notifications on the mobile every time a new device is connected to the network.

The Redmi Router AC2100 features dual-band Wi-Fi with 4 x 4 MU-MIMO technology and IPv6 support. It comes with a dual-core chipset clocked at 880MHz, coupled with 128MB of RAM. At the back, there is one Gigabit WAN port and two Gigabit LAN ports. The router can connect to 128 devices. The Xiaomi Redmi Router AC2100 costs CNY 169 (approximately Rs 1,700) in China.

