Redmi Air Dots S launched with 12 hours battery life

Redmi Air Dots S budget TWS earbuds launched with 12 hours battery life: Check price

Redmi Air Dots S has a design similar to its predecessor but now brings improved audio performance and transmission.

  • Published: April 15, 2020 10:27 AM IST
Redmi Air Dots S

Redmi Air Dots S is the newest true wireless earbuds from the Xiaomi subsidiary in China. The TWS earbuds were launched by the company yesterday and bring minor enhancements. For Xiaomi, the Redmi Air Dots have always been about budget TWS earbuds that sell in volumes. Now, the company is offering a much needed update. The Redmi Air Dots S is identical to its predecessor in terms of design. However, the changes are really coming in the performance and features category. Also Read - Xiaomi patent reveals reverse wireless charging for true wireless earbuds

The big change coming with this new model is support for new mono sound output. This will split the two earbuds as separate receivers, a feature already available on more expensive models. Redmi also claims that the Air Dots S comes with improved sound transmission rates. They still rely on Bluetooth 5.0 like their predecessors but might be using a better chip. Like Realme Buds Air, the Redmi Air Dots S is getting a new feature called low-latency game mode. Also Read - Oppo Enco Free and Enco W31 true wireless earbuds launched in India

Like last year’s model, the Redmi Air Dots S includes a 7.2mm driver and DSP noise-canceling. It also supports touch controls for music playback and activating voice assistants. Redmi Air Dots S is rated to last for 4 hours on a single charge and accompanying case can extend it to 12 hours. The earbuds are IPX4 rated which makes them splash resistant. With the Air Dots S, Redmi is further strengthening its portfolio of accessories in its home market of China. Also Read - HiFuture FlyBuds true wireless earbuds with touch sensor launched in India for Rs 2,499

To recall, Redmi has become an independent brand in China. However, the brand still relies on Xiaomi for expertise and manufacturing. The brand has set focus on expanding beyond smartphones. It has ventured in laptops and is building a portfolio of accessories and IoT products. The Redmi Air Dots S is part of that roadmap. In China, the true wireless earbuds is priced at RMB 99 (around Rs 1,070) and is already available for purchase. Amidst the pandemic, the Redmi Air Dots S is expected to become available in the international markets soon.

