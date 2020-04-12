Redmi AirDots 2, SonicBass earphones spotted online

Chinese manufacturer Xiaomi is working on a new pair of Redmi AirDots. These were recently spotted on the Bluetooth certification website. These are likely to be called the Redmi AirDots 2 and are expected to improve on the Redmi AirDots TWS earbuds. Also Read - Redmi Band India launch expected soon; gets spotted online

Though officially spotted, the listing reveals no new information on the design or specifications of the new Redmi AirDots 2. These earbuds will rely on Bluetooth 5.0 for connectivity and that is pretty much all the listing reveals. Besides this, another product called the Redmi SonicBass earphones were also certified. The INLYEJ02LS earphones could feature a neckband design. It will also connect via Bluetooth 5.0. Also Read - Xiaomi MIUI 12: List of Mi and Redmi phones that will get the update

Watch: Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Camera Review

The Redmi AirDots 2 could feature improved battery life over its predecessor. It could also feature a better design along with the usual perks like touch gestures and voice-assistant support. The older Redmi AirDots weighs only 41 grams that makes it comfortable to wear for long hours. Once paired with a smartphone through Bluetooth, the AirDots can allow users to listen to continuous music for up to 12 hours. It comes with a charging box case that can last for up to 12 hours. Once removed from the case, the Redmi AirDots immediately connects to the paired smartphone. Also Read - Redmi K20 Pro display refresh rate increased to 75Hz via software tweak

True wireless earphones have been the latest trend and train that every brand wants to jump on. Over recent months, we have seen numerous manufacturers that produced smartphones (and some that didn’t) come out with their own truly wireless audio product.

We now have true wireless earbuds from every major brand besides OnePlus, which has chosen to stick with its classic neckband design. The new Redmi AirDots, however, could come to India under the Poco branding, and might as well be the new Poco TWS earbuds. The brand recently revealed that will soon launch a pair of truly wireless earbuds in India. We saw the Poco X2 being crafted out of the Redmi K30. We could maybe see the same happen with the Redmi AirDots 2.