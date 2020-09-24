comscore Redmi Beat Drop: New Earbuds teased ahead of launch | BGR India
  • Home
  • News
  • Redmi Beat Drop: New Redmi Earbuds teased ahead of launch on September 30
News

Redmi Beat Drop: New Redmi Earbuds teased ahead of launch on September 30

News

Xiaomi India CEO Manu Kumar Jain recently shared a new post on Twitter teasing the two new audio products. The tweet mentions a banner that goes by Redmi Beat Drop.

  • Published: September 24, 2020 4:25 PM IST
Redmi Earbuds S launch 1

Xiaomi is not yet done with its audio product portfolio in India. The brand recently hinted at a couple of new products that it will launch in the country on September 29. These include the Mi Watch Revolve, the Mi Smart Band 5 and an automatic soap dispenser. A bunch of other products that will launch under the Redmi umbrella will be announced the next day, on September 30. Also Read - Xiaomi launches new 10,000mAh and 20,000mAh Mi PowerBank 3i in India, price starts at Rs 899

Xiaomi India CEO Manu Kumar Jain recently shared a new post on Twitter teasing the two new audio products. The tweet mentions a banner that goes by Redmi Beat Drop. A pair of TWS earbuds and new wired earphones can be spotted in the teaser video. A report by GizmoChina suggests that the second product to be launched could in fact be the Redmi Sonic Wireless earphones which launched in Nepal recently. Also Read - Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro in India gets MIUI 12 update

Watch: MIUI 12: Here’s the first look of the new Android skin

Coming to the new true wireless earbuds, these could be the new Redmi Earbuds 2C. The successor to the Redmi Earbuds S got a Bluetooth certification back in July 2020 and is yet to launch in India. However, in classic Xiaomi fashion, we may see the earbuds launch in India under a new name. Also Read - Xiaomi Mi Store on Wheels rolling out in India, to sell Redmi phones and Mi TV models

Xiaomi launches new 10,000mAh and 20,000mAh Mi PowerBank 3i in India

In other news, Xiaomi has launched Mi Power Bank 3i with 10,000mAh and 20,000mAh capacities in India recently. The new Mi Power Bank 3i comes with 18W fast charging. These power banks feature dual input via USB Type-C and Micro-USB ports. The 10,000mAh variant comes at Rs 899, and the 20,000mAh power bank will be available for Rs 1,499. Consumers looking to purchase new Mi Power Bank 3i power banks can head to Xiaomi’s website and Amazon India. The 10,000mAh Mi Power Bank 3i will come in Black and Blue color options. The 20,000mAh model will be available in Black color only.

Xiaomi launches new 10,000mAh and 20,000mAh Mi PowerBank 3i in India, price starts at Rs 899

Also Read

Xiaomi launches new 10,000mAh and 20,000mAh Mi PowerBank 3i in India, price starts at Rs 899

Mi Power Bank 3i: Specifications, features

The Xiaomi Mi Power Bank 3i features lithium polymer batteries with a 12-layer circuit protection. Apart from 18W fast charging, there is also a low-power mode that can be activated by double-tapping the power button to charge devices like Bluetooth earphones or fitness bands. Both power banks feature dual input ports – Micro-USB and USB Type-C. These offer aluminum alloy casing and are claimed to resist sweat as well as corrosion.

Story Timeline

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: September 24, 2020 4:25 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones
thumb-img
Trending
Warner Bros. brings movies as apps to iPhone, iPad and iPod touch
thumb-img
News
Samsung Mobiles Fest on Flipkart: Discounts on Galaxy S8, Galaxy S7, Galaxy On Max, and more
thumb-img
News
Samsung Galaxy S8 duo the best selling Android smartphones in Q2 2017, Apple iPhone 7 wins overall: Report

Editor's Pick

Redmi Beat Drop: New Earbuds teased ahead of launch
News
Redmi Beat Drop: New Earbuds teased ahead of launch
How to change your WhatsApp number

How To

How to change your WhatsApp number

PUBG Mobile ban in India could be permanent

Gaming

PUBG Mobile ban in India could be permanent

Logitech MK295 Silent Combo available in India for Rs 2,995

News

Logitech MK295 Silent Combo available in India for Rs 2,995

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE vs OnePlus 8 in-depth comparison

News

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE vs OnePlus 8 in-depth comparison

Most Popular

Redmi 9 Review

Skullcandy Sesh Evo review: Needs more evolution

Samsung Galaxy M51 review

Marvel s Avengers review: One for the Marvel fans

Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3i 2020 review: Just right for casual gaming

Redmi Beat Drop: New Earbuds teased ahead of launch

Logitech MK295 Silent Combo available in India for Rs 2,995

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE vs OnePlus 8 in-depth comparison

Apple iOS 14, Sony PS5, LG Wing, YouTube Shorts: Weekly News Roundup

Samsung Galaxy F41 launching on October 8 in India

Everything you need to know about Apple Watch Series 6, Apple Watch SE, NEW iPad Air

MIUI 12: Here's the first look of the new Android skin from Xiaomi

BlueJeans vs Zoom vs Google Meet vs Microsoft Teams: A comparison

Ubisoft Forward 2020: Prince of Persia The Sands of Time Remake and other titles announced

BGR Talks: Kuldeep Malhotra, Konica Minolta India

Related Topics

Related Stories

Best Mobile Phone with Quad Camera

Top Products

Best Mobile Phone with Quad Camera
Redmi 9 Review

Review

Redmi 9 Review
Redmi Beat Drop: New Earbuds teased ahead of launch

News

Redmi Beat Drop: New Earbuds teased ahead of launch
Best Mobile Phone Under 25000 to buy in 2020

Top Products

Best Mobile Phone Under 25000 to buy in 2020
Best Phone to buy under 35000 in India

Top Products

Best Phone to buy under 35000 in India

हिंदी समाचार

OnePlus 8T 5G की लॉन्चिंग, कीमत और स्पेसिफिकेशन्स समेत यह जानकारियां आईं सामने

Realme Narzo 20 Pro Camera Review : जानें कितना दमदार है लेटेस्ट Narzo 20 Pro का कैमरा

Samsung Galaxy F41 स्मार्टफोन 8 अक्टूबर को होगा लॉन्च, मिलेगी 6000mAh की बैटरी

Xiaomi लॉन्च करने वाला है दुनिया का पहला 5G स्मार्ट टीवी Mi TV LUX Ultra 8K, जानें क्या है खास

LG K62 और K52 स्मार्टफोन 48MP क्वाड कैमरा, 4000mAh बैटरी के साथ हुए लॉन्च

Latest Videos

Apple iOS 14, Sony PS5, LG Wing, YouTube Shorts: Weekly News Roundup

News

Apple iOS 14, Sony PS5, LG Wing, YouTube Shorts: Weekly News Roundup
Realme Narzo 20 Pro Camera Review

Reviews

Realme Narzo 20 Pro Camera Review
Everything you need to know about Apple Watch Series 6, Apple Watch SE, NEW iPad Air

Features

Everything you need to know about Apple Watch Series 6, Apple Watch SE, NEW iPad Air
MIUI 12: Here's the first look of the new Android skin from Xiaomi

Features

MIUI 12: Here's the first look of the new Android skin from Xiaomi

News

Redmi Beat Drop: New Earbuds teased ahead of launch
News
Redmi Beat Drop: New Earbuds teased ahead of launch
Logitech MK295 Silent Combo available in India for Rs 2,995

News

Logitech MK295 Silent Combo available in India for Rs 2,995
Samsung Galaxy S20 FE vs OnePlus 8 in-depth comparison

News

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE vs OnePlus 8 in-depth comparison
Apple iOS 14, Sony PS5, LG Wing, YouTube Shorts: Weekly News Roundup

News

Apple iOS 14, Sony PS5, LG Wing, YouTube Shorts: Weekly News Roundup
Samsung Galaxy F41 launching on October 8 in India

News

Samsung Galaxy F41 launching on October 8 in India

new arrivals in india

Realme Narzo 20A
Realme Narzo 20A

8,499

Realme Narzo 20
Realme Narzo 20

10,499

Realme Narzo 20 Pro
Realme Narzo 20 Pro

14,999

Oppo F17
Oppo F17

17,990

Samsung Galaxy M51
Samsung Galaxy M51

24,999

Poco M2
Poco M2

10,999

Oppo F17 Pro
Oppo F17 Pro

22,990

Realme 7 Pro
Realme 7 Pro

19,999

Realme 7
Realme 7

14,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9A
Xiaomi Redmi 9A

6,799

Vivo Y20
Vivo Y20

12,990

Xiaomi Redmi 9
Xiaomi Redmi 9

8,999

Nokia 5.3
Nokia 5.3

13,999

Motorola Moto G9
Motorola Moto G9

11,499

Realme C15
Realme C15

9,999

Realme C12
Realme C12

8,999

Samsung Galaxy Note 20
Samsung Galaxy Note 20

77,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime

9,999

Oppo Reno4 Pro
Oppo Reno4 Pro

34,990

Samsung Galaxy M01 Core
Samsung Galaxy M01 Core

5,499

Realme 6i
Realme 6i

12,999

Asus Rog Phone 3
Asus Rog Phone 3

49,999

OnePlus Nord
OnePlus Nord

24,999

Infinix Smart 4 Plus
Infinix Smart 4 Plus

7,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9

11,999

Samsung Galaxy M01s
Samsung Galaxy M01s

9,999

Vivo X50 Pro 5G
Vivo X50 Pro 5G

49,990

Vivo X50 5G
Vivo X50 5G

34,990

Realme C11
Realme C11

7,499

Poco M2 Pro
Poco M2 Pro

13,999

Realme X3
Realme X3

24,999

Realme X3 SuperZoom
Realme X3 SuperZoom

27,999

Tecno Spark Power 2
Tecno Spark Power 2

9,999

Oppo A12
Oppo A12

9,990

Oppo A52
Oppo A52

16,990

Samsung Galaxy A21s
Samsung Galaxy A21s

15,999

Oppo Find X2
Oppo Find X2

64,990

Motorola One Fusion Plus
Motorola One Fusion Plus

17,499

Samsung Galaxy A31
Samsung Galaxy A31

20,999

Samsung Galaxy M01
Samsung Galaxy M01

8,999

Samsung Galaxy M11
Samsung Galaxy M11

10,999

Infinix Hot 9 Pro
Infinix Hot 9 Pro

9,999

LG Velvet
LG Velvet

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite
Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite

Price Not Available

Apple iPhone SE 2020
Apple iPhone SE 2020

42,500

Honor 30 Pro
Honor 30 Pro

Price Not Available

Honor 30
Honor 30

Price Not Available

OnePlus 8
OnePlus 8

44,999

OnePlus 8 Pro
OnePlus 8 Pro

54,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro

13,999

Motorola Moto E4
Motorola Moto E4

8,999

Samsung Galaxy On Max
Samsung Galaxy On Max

9,775

nubia N2
nubia N2

15,999

Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G
Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G

5,290

Motorola Moto C Plus
Motorola Moto C Plus

6,999

Best Sellers