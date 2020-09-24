Redmi Beat Drop: New Earbuds teased ahead of launch

Xiaomi is not yet done with its audio product portfolio in India. The brand recently hinted at a couple of new products that it will launch in the country on September 29. These include the Mi Watch Revolve, the Mi Smart Band 5 and an automatic soap dispenser. A bunch of other products that will launch under the Redmi umbrella will be announced the next day, on September 30. Also Read - Xiaomi launches new 10,000mAh and 20,000mAh Mi PowerBank 3i in India, price starts at Rs 899

Xiaomi India CEO Manu Kumar Jain recently shared a new post on Twitter teasing the two new audio products. The tweet mentions a banner that goes by Redmi Beat Drop. A pair of TWS earbuds and new wired earphones can be spotted in the teaser video. A report by GizmoChina suggests that the second product to be launched could in fact be the Redmi Sonic Wireless earphones which launched in Nepal recently. Also Read - Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro in India gets MIUI 12 update

Watch: MIUI 12: Here’s the first look of the new Android skin

Coming to the new true wireless earbuds, these could be the new Redmi Earbuds 2C. The successor to the Redmi Earbuds S got a Bluetooth certification back in July 2020 and is yet to launch in India. However, in classic Xiaomi fashion, we may see the earbuds launch in India under a new name. Also Read - Xiaomi Mi Store on Wheels rolling out in India, to sell Redmi phones and Mi TV models

📢 Introducing #RedmiBeatDrop, 🔥 new audio property from @redmiindia! 🔊 Exciting #Audio products!

🔊 Beat-dropping MEGA announcements! Psst… did you spot them in the teaser? 👀 Check out: 👉 https://t.co/QR1nc8KvVC RT to get the party started! 🥁 I ♥️ Mi #Redmi #Xiaomi pic.twitter.com/ugZoW2uK3p — Manu Kumar Jain (@manukumarjain) September 23, 2020

Xiaomi launches new 10,000mAh and 20,000mAh Mi PowerBank 3i in India

In other news, Xiaomi has launched Mi Power Bank 3i with 10,000mAh and 20,000mAh capacities in India recently. The new Mi Power Bank 3i comes with 18W fast charging. These power banks feature dual input via USB Type-C and Micro-USB ports. The 10,000mAh variant comes at Rs 899, and the 20,000mAh power bank will be available for Rs 1,499. Consumers looking to purchase new Mi Power Bank 3i power banks can head to Xiaomi’s website and Amazon India. The 10,000mAh Mi Power Bank 3i will come in Black and Blue color options. The 20,000mAh model will be available in Black color only.

Mi Power Bank 3i: Specifications, features

The Xiaomi Mi Power Bank 3i features lithium polymer batteries with a 12-layer circuit protection. Apart from 18W fast charging, there is also a low-power mode that can be activated by double-tapping the power button to charge devices like Bluetooth earphones or fitness bands. Both power banks feature dual input ports – Micro-USB and USB Type-C. These offer aluminum alloy casing and are claimed to resist sweat as well as corrosion.