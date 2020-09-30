comscore Redmi Beat Drop product launch event on October 7 | BGR India
Redmi Beat Drop product launch event on October 7, to unveil wireless earphones

Redmi will be announcing two new wireless earphones in India on October 7. One of them is a truly wireless earphone similar to the Redmi Earbuds S while the other one has a neckband loop.

  Published: September 30, 2020 6:01 PM IST
Redmi Earbuds S Review 2

Redmi has diversified as a sub-brand to Xiaomi in India lately. It has marked its intentions clear with its Redmi branded accessories earlier year. Going ahead, there will be more such accessories. A Redmi Beat Drop event is scheduled for October 7 that is set to announce two new audio products. Both of these are wireless earphones aimed at different price brackets. Also Read - Redmi Note 10 5G could launch with Snapdragon 750G, may get high refresh-rate display

Redmi Beat Drop announcements

Redmi has floated a product page on its website as well as teased on social media. One of the earphones is similar to the Redmi EarBuds S, complete with an in-ear design. On the teaser page, the company says it can last up to three times more on a single charge (probably compared to Earbuds S). It also supports voice commands, is water-resistant, can work in solo mode, and is lightweight. Also Read - Redmi 9A to go on sale today at 12PM: Offers, price in India

WATCH: Redmi 9 Camera Review

The other product seems to be a neckband style wireless earphone – a first from Redmi. It promises an all-day battery life on this one. The focus with the neckband style earphone will be on audio quality. It will probably have better noise cancellation than other earbuds from its stable. It could use Bluetooth 5.0 for connections and will have playback controls. Also Read - Redmi Earbuds S Review: Xiaomi's budget true wireless earbuds does not surprise

Will it succeed the Earbuds S?

Given that the Redmi Earbuds S is just a few months old, Xiaomi could launch the new model as a cheaper variant alternative to it. Xiaomi could call it the Redmi Earbuds only and price it lower than Rs 1,500. It will offer long battery life but may compromise on audio quality and low latency.

The neckband style Redmi earphones will probably go up against the OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z and Oppo Enco M31. Hence, it could be priced under Rs 2,000 to undercut the other two. It could end up with a dual-driver setup to offer better audio output.

Xiaomi has been focusing on the accessories segment a lot lately. Just a day ago, the company announced its first smartwatch for India, called the Mi Watch Revolve. Xiaomi also launched the Mi Band 5 for fitness enthusiasts. There’s also the Mi Smart Speaker starting at Rs 3,499 for a limited time. Xiaomi also announced a new athlete shoe as well as an automatic soap dispenser.

  Published Date: September 30, 2020 6:01 PM IST

