Redmi cheapest Snapdragon 888-powered smartphone leaked

Xiaomi has already released its Snapdragon 888-powered smartphone in China under the Mi 11 guise. This surely isn't the only one Xiaomi is coming up with this year. There will be a Mi 11 Pro coming somewhere around February 2021 with better cameras and chipsets. However, leaks suggest that Xiaomi's sub-brand Redmi is also planning a Snapdragon 888-powered smartphone soon and it is already under R&D. However, there's no benchmark listing to suggest the same.

Redmi is yet to announce anything on that front and so does Xiaomi. Given that Redmi came up with the Redmi K30 Pro last year, it only seems logical for the company to come up with a successor to the same. The Snapdragon 888-powered Redmi device might be the K40 Pro that could eventually reach most global markets under the Poco brand name. There could eventually be another Redmi K40 with a Snapdragon 700 series chip.

Redmi Snapdragon 888 in works

Earlier this week, Xiaomi revealed the Mi 11 flagship equipped with Snapdragon 888 chip. Given that this belongs to flagship Mi series, the Mi 11 gets a fancy curved-edge display with a 2K AMOLED panel and a refresh rate of 120Hz. The phone also gets a 108-megapixel camera for its main shooter while the other two cameras are an ultra-wide and macro camera. Despite the 4600mAh battery, the Mi 11 comes with a faster 55W wired charging system and a 50W wireless system.

The Redmi K40 Pro could draw most of the high-performance bits from the Mi 11. Apart from the Snapdragon 888 chip, the phone could also get a similarly fast 55W wired fast charging system and a high-refresh-rate display. It remains to be seen if Redmi uses an AMOLED panel this year, given that Xiaomi switched to LCD displays for its previous Mi 10T series flagships.

Instead of the 108-megapixel camera, the Redmi K40 Pro could use the latest 50-megapixel Sony IMX766 sensor that debuted on the Oppo Reno 5 Pro+ a few weeks ago. Some previous rumors suggest that Redmi may finally ditch the pop-up camera in favor of a punch-hole cutout for the display.

As of now, Xiaomi is launching the Mi 10i in India on January 5, complete with a 108-megapixel camera sensor and a new Snapdragon 750G chipset. The Mi 10i could be price somewhere in the Rs 25,000-Rs 20,000 segment.