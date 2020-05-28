Redmi Display 1A 23.8-inch monitor launched in China

Xiaomi sub-brand Redmi recently launched the Redmi Display 1A, the company’s first monitor in China for only CNY 499 (about Rs 5279). The Redmi monitor is currently being crowdfunded at Youpin, Xiaomi’s own crowdfunding platform. The new Redmi display features a 23.-8-inch panel FHD (1080p) screen. This is an IPS LCD Panel and has thin bezels on the top, left and right, and a sizeable chin. The brand claims that the Redmi Display 1A is merely 7.3mm thick and offers 3 years of warranty with the product. Also Read - Xiaomi Mi Laptop India launch teased by MD Manu Kumar Jain

The Redmi Display 1A has a 178-degree viewing angle and is also certified by TUV Rhineland for low blue-light emission. With lesser strain on the eyes, the display makes a great solution for everyday usage at work or at home. Further, the Redmi Display 1A can also be adjusted at multiple angles that help with setting it up at various elevations.

The thin bezels also mean you can use the Redmi Display 1A for multi-monitor setups. Other features of the display panel include 250 cd/m² brightness, and a 1000:1 contrast ratio. There is also support for 16.7 million colors in the 16:9 aspect ratio display panel. It refreshes at 60Hz and has a response time of 6ms. The minimal design across the monitor means you get only three ports here. These are the DC power input port, an HDMI port, and a VGA port.

Elsewhere, Xiaomi also launched the premium Redmi Smart TV X series in three different screen sizes. The Redmi Smart TV X series comes with four 12.5W speakers an 8-unit subwoofer setup for the immersive audio experience. It supports popular sound technologies like Dolby Audio and DTS-HD. These smart TVs from Redmi come with 2GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage.

They also feature MEMC (Motion Estimation Motion Compensation) support for smooth content playback. Like other smart TVs from competitors, the Redmi Smart TV X series also comes with far-field microphones for voice control. Redmi is looking to compete with smart TVs from Xiaomi, Honor, and others in its home market.