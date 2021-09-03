Redmi Earbuds 3 Pro, the new TWS earbuds have been added to Xiaomi India’s audio portfolio today (September 3). The new Redmi earbuds with dual drivers and Qualcomm aptX Adaptive codec support have been launched for a price of Rs 2,999 (MRP Rs 5,999). Also Read - Redmi 10 Prime with 90Hz display, Helio G88 SoC launched starting at Rs 12,499: Specs, offers, and more

Redmi Earbuds 3 Pro price in India, availability

Redmi Earbuds 3 Pro price in India is set at Rs 2,999 with an MRP of Rs 5,999. The TWS earbuds will be available for purchase on September 9 via Amazon, Mi.com, Mi Home stores, and offline retailers from 12 PM. Also Read - Redmi 10 Prime, Redmi TWS earbuds launch today: How to watch livestream, expected price in India, specs

Redmi Earbuds 3 Pro specifications, features

The new Redmi Earbuds 3 Pro are the rebadged version of the Redmi AirDots 3 that was launched in China earlier this year. The Redmi TWS earbuds feature dual dynamic armature drivers for balanced sound output and are powered by a Qualcomm QCC3040 chipset. The earbuds support Qualcomm’s aptX and adaptive audio codec. Also Read - Top smartphones under Rs 40,000 in September 2021: OnePlus, Apple, iQOO

The Redmi Earbuds 3 Pro have touch controls that enable controlling music playback, enable voice assistant, and accept/reject voice calls. The earbuds have a Bluetooth range of 10 meters.

It comes with infrared (IR) sensors that automatically pause music when the earbuds are removed. The earbuds have fast pairing option for MIUI devices, however, other Android and iOS users will have to connect it via the Bluetooth menu. Redmi Earbuds 3 Pro has IPX4 certification for sweat resistance.

In terms of backup, each earbud packs a 43mAh battery that is rated to deliver up to seven hours of playback on a single charge. Meanwhile, the oval-shaped charging case packs a 600mAh lithium-ion polymer battery that offers a total playback of up to 30 hours. In terms of connectivity, it gets a USB-C port and Bluetooth v5.2 support. If we are to compare the price and specs, the new Redmi Earbuds 3 Pro will compete against the likes of OnePlus Buds Z and Realme Buds Q2. Alongside the new TWS earbuds, Redmi has introduced its new budget smartphone, the Redmi 10 Prime for a starting price of Rs 12,499. Click on this link, to know more about the new Redmi phone.