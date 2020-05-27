comscore Redmi Earbuds S to go on first sale today at 12 pm | BGR India
  • Home
  • News
  • Redmi Earbuds S to go on first sale today at 12 pm for Rs 1,799; check details
News

Redmi Earbuds S to go on first sale today at 12 pm for Rs 1,799; check details

News

The Redmi Earbuds S are tuned towards bass and are set to cater to content consumed by a bulk of Indian consumers.

  • Published: May 27, 2020 9:28 AM IST
Redmi Earbuds S launch 1

The recently launched Xiaomi Redmi Earbuds S will go on sale today in India for the first time. The earbuds will be available on Amazon India, MI.com, Mi Home and Mi Studio. The sale will go online at 12 noon IST. The earbuds are priced at Rs 1,799 in India and are actually a rebranded Redmi AirDot S. Also Read - Xiaomi announces Mi 18W Dual Port Charger, Precision Screwdriver Kit in India

In terms of features, the Redmi Earbuds S comes with automatic second connection, single and double use and a dedicated gaming mode. It supports Bluetooth 5.0 but lacks instant pairing. You will have to take the buds out of the case and manually pair via Bluetooth setting. The company also claims that the earbuds can manage 12 hours of playback on a single charge of the whole unit including the case. Also Read - Xiaomi Mi Band 5 with bigger display spotted online

Watch: Realme TV launch: Top 5 features

The Redmi Earbuds S features 7.2mm driver and DSP noise reduction for better call experience. They are tuned towards bass and are set to cater to content consumed by a bulk of Indian consumers. The earbuds themselves are rated to last for four hours and you can get up to 12 hours with the charging case. The earbuds also have physical buttons to control music, calls and voice assistant. These earbuds are also IPX4 rated, making them splash proof and usable even at gym or during workout. Also Read - Xiaomi MIUI 12 Global Stable update released for the Mi 9, Mi 9T and Mi 9T Pro

Xiaomi Redmi TV Soundbar launched; features Bluetooth 5.0, and 30W speakers

Also Read

Xiaomi Redmi TV Soundbar launched; features Bluetooth 5.0, and 30W speakers

Xiaomi seems to be following a three-pronged strategy in India’s true wireless earbuds market. It started with Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 and has now added Redmi Earbud S as a budget offering. It will soon add Poco Pop Buds as the third offering targeting a different market vertical. With Redmi covering the base of the market, Xiaomi and Poco will cater to the higher end of the price spectrum. With the demand for true wireless earbuds in the sub-Rs 2,000 price segment growing, Redmi has a true shot at reaching a critical mass.

Story Timeline

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: May 27, 2020 9:28 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Valentine's Day: Last minute gifting ideas for him and her
thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000
thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month

Editor's Pick

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Max sale today: Price, features
News
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Max sale today: Price, features
Redmi Earbuds S to go on first sale today at 12 pm

News

Redmi Earbuds S to go on first sale today at 12 pm

OnePlus CEO Pete Lau likely confirms OnePlus Z; everything we know

News

OnePlus CEO Pete Lau likely confirms OnePlus Z; everything we know

Xiaomi launches 18W Dual Port Charger, Precision Screwdriver Kit in India

News

Xiaomi launches 18W Dual Port Charger, Precision Screwdriver Kit in India

Aarogya Setu: Niti Aayog makes the contact tracing app open source

News

Aarogya Setu: Niti Aayog makes the contact tracing app open source

Most Popular

Xiaomi Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 Review

Realme Narzo 10 Review

Vivo V19 Review

Gears Tactics Review: Ideal way to expand a franchise

Realme 6 Pro Review

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Max sale today: Price, features

Redmi Earbuds S to go on first sale today at 12 pm

OnePlus CEO Pete Lau likely confirms OnePlus Z; everything we know

Xiaomi launches 18W Dual Port Charger, Precision Screwdriver Kit in India

Aarogya Setu: Niti Aayog makes the contact tracing app open source

What is Jio Platforms?

Truecaller streamlines communication with redesign of the app

Top 5 Android launchers you should try

5G: Indian consumers willing to pay 15 percent premium

WhatsApp in 2020: How social messaging app evolved amidst pandemic

Related Topics

Related Stories

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Max sale today: Price, features

News

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Max sale today: Price, features
Redmi Earbuds S to go on first sale today at 12 pm

News

Redmi Earbuds S to go on first sale today at 12 pm
Xiaomi launches 18W Dual Port Charger, Precision Screwdriver Kit in India

News

Xiaomi launches 18W Dual Port Charger, Precision Screwdriver Kit in India
Redmi to launch an entry-level 5G smartphone under $150

News

Redmi to launch an entry-level 5G smartphone under $150
Redmi Smart TV X Series launched in three screen data-lazy-sizes

Smart TVs

Redmi Smart TV X Series launched in three screen sizes

हिंदी समाचार

Redmi Earbud S की पहली सेल आज, जानें कीमत और फीचर्स

Redmi Note 9 Pro Max 64MP क्वॉड, 32MP सेल्फी कैमरा के साथ Amazon पर दोपहर 12 बजे सेल पर आएगा

Vivo Y70s स्मार्टफोन 5G कनेक्टिविटी और 48MP कैमरा सेंसर के साथ हुआ लॉन्च

Xiaomi MIUI 12 अपडेट Mi 9, Mi 9T और Mi 9T Pro स्मार्टफोन के लिए हुआ रिलीज

Samsung Galaxy M01, Galaxy M11 स्मार्टफोन भारत में 10 हजार से कम कीमत में जून में होंगे लॉन्च

Latest Videos

Realme TV launch: Top 5 features

News

Realme TV launch: Top 5 features
MIUI 12, GTA V, OnePlus, Realme X3 SuperZoom: Weekly News Roundup - May 22

News

MIUI 12, GTA V, OnePlus, Realme X3 SuperZoom: Weekly News Roundup - May 22
How to get a free PC game every week

News

How to get a free PC game every week
Top 5 Android launchers you should try

Features

Top 5 Android launchers you should try

News

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Max sale today: Price, features
News
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Max sale today: Price, features
Redmi Earbuds S to go on first sale today at 12 pm

News

Redmi Earbuds S to go on first sale today at 12 pm
OnePlus CEO Pete Lau likely confirms OnePlus Z; everything we know

News

OnePlus CEO Pete Lau likely confirms OnePlus Z; everything we know
Xiaomi launches 18W Dual Port Charger, Precision Screwdriver Kit in India

News

Xiaomi launches 18W Dual Port Charger, Precision Screwdriver Kit in India
Aarogya Setu: Niti Aayog makes the contact tracing app open source

News

Aarogya Setu: Niti Aayog makes the contact tracing app open source