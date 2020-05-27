Redmi Earbuds S to go on first sale today at 12 pm

The recently launched Xiaomi Redmi Earbuds S will go on sale today in India for the first time. The earbuds will be available on Amazon India, MI.com, Mi Home and Mi Studio. The sale will go online at 12 noon IST. The earbuds are priced at Rs 1,799 in India and are actually a rebranded Redmi AirDot S. Also Read - Xiaomi announces Mi 18W Dual Port Charger, Precision Screwdriver Kit in India

In terms of features, the Redmi Earbuds S comes with automatic second connection, single and double use and a dedicated gaming mode. It supports Bluetooth 5.0 but lacks instant pairing. You will have to take the buds out of the case and manually pair via Bluetooth setting. The company also claims that the earbuds can manage 12 hours of playback on a single charge of the whole unit including the case. Also Read - Xiaomi Mi Band 5 with bigger display spotted online

The Redmi Earbuds S features 7.2mm driver and DSP noise reduction for better call experience. They are tuned towards bass and are set to cater to content consumed by a bulk of Indian consumers. The earbuds themselves are rated to last for four hours and you can get up to 12 hours with the charging case. The earbuds also have physical buttons to control music, calls and voice assistant. These earbuds are also IPX4 rated, making them splash proof and usable even at gym or during workout. Also Read - Xiaomi MIUI 12 Global Stable update released for the Mi 9, Mi 9T and Mi 9T Pro

Xiaomi seems to be following a three-pronged strategy in India’s true wireless earbuds market. It started with Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 and has now added Redmi Earbud S as a budget offering. It will soon add Poco Pop Buds as the third offering targeting a different market vertical. With Redmi covering the base of the market, Xiaomi and Poco will cater to the higher end of the price spectrum. With the demand for true wireless earbuds in the sub-Rs 2,000 price segment growing, Redmi has a true shot at reaching a critical mass.