Redmi gaming smartphone expected to launch this year

Xiaomi sub-brand Redmi is a known name in the budget smartphone arena. Now, it is soon expected to hop onto a new bandwagon and launch a gaming smartphone for us.

With existing expertise and focus on budget smartphones, the Redmi gaming smartphone could be priced accordingly and fall in the budget segment. Read on to know more about it.

Redmi’s first-ever gaming phone arriving soon

As per a Weibo post by Redmi general manager Lu Weibing, the company is soon expected to set a focus on esports and launch a gaming smartphone this year.

The Redmi gaming smartphone is likely to come with a price ‘that can’t be refused,’ suggesting that the company will also launch a budget gaming smartphone, which currently doesn’t exist.

The post also reveals that a new Redmi flagship is also in the pipeline to launch this year. The smartphone is confirmed to arrive with the recently-unveiled MediaTek Dimensity 1200 processor, which a flagship chipset.

However, we still don’t know whether or not the Dimensity 1200-powered Redmi phone and the gaming smartphone are the same. MediaTek Dimensity 1200 comes with support for 5G, improved gaming, AI, a 168Hz display, and more features. Hence, there are chances that the Redmi gaming phone could be the one getting it.

Additionally, the Redmi K series is soon getting a new member in the form of the Redmi K40 and the K40 Pro. The smartphone will launch next month. While the Redmi K40 to get a sub-flagship SoC, the K40 Pro might get a flagship one. The K40 series could start at CNY 2,999 (around Rs. 30,000).

Since we lack details regarding the Redmi gaming smartphone, we will have to wait until more details leak. Hence, stay tuned for more updates.