comscore
  • Home
  • News
  • Redmi flagship with Snapdragon 855 will offer best bang for the buck: CEO Lu Weibing
News

Redmi flagship with Snapdragon 855 will offer best bang for the buck: CEO Lu Weibing

News

The upcoming Redmi flagship smartphone will be the “King” when it comes to the price and performance ratio. This means that the device will likely be the best cost-efficient smartphone in the market providing the most bang for the buck.

  • Published: April 26, 2019 12:41 PM IST
Redmi by Xiaomi logo

Redmi, the sub-brand of Chinese smartphone maker and electronics giant Xiaomi seems to be gearing for the launch of its first flagship smartphone in the market. In the preparation towards an eventual launch, Redmi has continuously dropped a number of hints online about the specifications of the device. As previously noted, given that it will be a flagship smartphone, the device will come with Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC along with Adreno 640 GPU, 8GB RAM, and 128GB internal storage. Now according to a new report, we have some information about the potential pricing of the device.

Lu Weibing, the CEO of Redmi, said that the upcoming flagship smartphone will be the “King” when it comes to the price and performance ratio. This means that the device will likely be the best cost-efficient smartphone in the market providing the most bang for the buck. Weibing revealed this information on his official Weibo account while replying to a question by another user which was later picked up by GizmoChina. He also revealed some vague details about the device stating that the device will come with “longer battery life” with “better camera” and sport “higher screen ratio”.

Watch: Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro First Look

As part of the response, Weibing also stated that the price of the device was going to be shocking. He pointed out that the device was going to be worth the wait. In past reports, Weibing has revealed that the flagship smartphone from Redmi will also come with NFC, a narrow chin at the bottom of the display while keeping 3.5mm audio socket. All this information indicated that Redmi flagship smartphone will compete with the Poco F1 or even Poco F2, if and when Poco plans on launching it in the market.

Xiaomi's upcoming Redmi flagship specifications leaked: All you need to know

Also Read

Xiaomi's upcoming Redmi flagship specifications leaked: All you need to know

According to a previous report, the Redmi smartphone is likely to pack a 6.39-inch display along with FHD+ resolution and a 32-megapixel sensor on the front for selfies. The back of the device may come with a triple camera setup with a 48-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel secondary sensor with a telephoto lens and a third 13-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide lens. There is no information on the launch date of the device at the time of writing.

  • Published Date: April 26, 2019 12:41 PM IST

Editor's Pick

Realme 3 Pro supports Widevine L1 certification and more
News
Realme 3 Pro supports Widevine L1 certification and more
Vodafone debuts Rs 139 prepaid plan

News

Vodafone debuts Rs 139 prepaid plan

Redmi flagship will offer bang for the buck: Lu Weibing

News

Redmi flagship will offer bang for the buck: Lu Weibing

Huawei P Smart Z with pop-up selfie camera leaks

News

Huawei P Smart Z with pop-up selfie camera leaks

Apex Legends is 'wildly overvalued': Analysts

Gaming

Apex Legends is 'wildly overvalued': Analysts

Most Popular

Xiaomi Redmi 7, Redmi Y3 Hands-On and First Impressions

Infinix Smart 3 first impressions

Logitech MX Master 2S mouse Review

Realme C2 First Impressions

Realme 3 Pro Review

Realme 3 Pro supports Widevine L1 certification and more

Vodafone debuts Rs 139 prepaid plan

Redmi flagship will offer bang for the buck: Lu Weibing

Huawei P Smart Z with pop-up selfie camera leaks

Realme 3 goes on open sale

OMG! Gmail turns 15 - my tryst with what’s the default setting for many

Treating users' data with respect is the best business model in 2019

Qualcomm says 100-megapixel mobile image sensors coming this year

Five things you should do to protect mobile data and privacy from any security threat

Intel 5G modem powered devices will arrive in first half of 2020: Jonathan Wood

Related Topics

Related Stories

Redmi flagship will offer bang for the buck: Lu Weibing

News

Redmi flagship will offer bang for the buck: Lu Weibing
Amazon India Summer sale announced

Deals

Amazon India Summer sale announced
Xiaomi's upcoming Redmi flagship specifications leaked

News

Xiaomi's upcoming Redmi flagship specifications leaked
Xiaomi Mi Floor Standing AC launched

News

Xiaomi Mi Floor Standing AC launched
Xiaomi Mi LED Smart bulb launched in India

News

Xiaomi Mi LED Smart bulb launched in India

हिंदी समाचार

Detel ने रिफर्बिश डिवाइसों के बिजनेस में की एंट्री

Realme 3 ओपन सेल पर हुआ उपलब्ध, अब खरीदने के लिए नहीं करना होगा इंतजार

Nokia 4.2 और Nokia 3.2 जल्द होंगे भारत में लॉन्च

OnePlus 7 Pro का ट्रिपल कैमरा सेटअप हुआ टीज

Xiaomi ने लॉन्च किया Mi Wireless झाड़ू

News

Realme 3 Pro supports Widevine L1 certification and more
News
Realme 3 Pro supports Widevine L1 certification and more
Vodafone debuts Rs 139 prepaid plan

News

Vodafone debuts Rs 139 prepaid plan
Redmi flagship will offer bang for the buck: Lu Weibing

News

Redmi flagship will offer bang for the buck: Lu Weibing
Huawei P Smart Z with pop-up selfie camera leaks

News

Huawei P Smart Z with pop-up selfie camera leaks
Realme 3 goes on open sale

News

Realme 3 goes on open sale