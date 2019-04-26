Redmi flagship with Snapdragon 855 will offer best bang for the buck: CEO Lu Weibing

Redmi, the sub-brand of Chinese smartphone maker and electronics giant Xiaomi seems to be gearing for the launch of its first flagship smartphone in the market. In the preparation towards an eventual launch, Redmi has continuously dropped a number of hints online about the specifications of the device. As previously noted, given that it will be a flagship smartphone, the device will come with Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC along with Adreno 640 GPU, 8GB RAM, and 128GB internal storage. Now according to a new report, we have some information about the potential pricing of the device.

Lu Weibing, the CEO of Redmi, said that the upcoming flagship smartphone will be the “King” when it comes to the price and performance ratio. This means that the device will likely be the best cost-efficient smartphone in the market providing the most bang for the buck. Weibing revealed this information on his official Weibo account while replying to a question by another user which was later picked up by GizmoChina. He also revealed some vague details about the device stating that the device will come with “longer battery life” with “better camera” and sport “higher screen ratio”.

Watch: Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro First Look

As part of the response, Weibing also stated that the price of the device was going to be shocking. He pointed out that the device was going to be worth the wait. In past reports, Weibing has revealed that the flagship smartphone from Redmi will also come with NFC, a narrow chin at the bottom of the display while keeping 3.5mm audio socket. All this information indicated that Redmi flagship smartphone will compete with the Poco F1 or even Poco F2, if and when Poco plans on launching it in the market.

According to a previous report, the Redmi smartphone is likely to pack a 6.39-inch display along with FHD+ resolution and a 32-megapixel sensor on the front for selfies. The back of the device may come with a triple camera setup with a 48-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel secondary sensor with a telephoto lens and a third 13-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide lens. There is no information on the launch date of the device at the time of writing.