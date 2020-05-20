Redmi follows Poco to tease launch of true wireless earbuds

Redmi, the sub-brand of Xiaomi, is teasing the launch of a new audio product in India. After Poco confirmed the name of its first true wireless earbuds, it seems Redmi will join the segment as well. We have already seen Xiaomi launch its first true wireless earbuds in the country. Now, it looks like we will have true wireless earbuds from Mi, Redmi and Poco in India. Ahead of the official launch, Redmi has posted a teaser about a new audio product being launched in India. However, the teaser does not confirm details of this product. Also Read - Xiaomi Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 available with Rs 500 off till May 20: Check details

It is possible that we are looking at the launch of Redmi AirDots in India. “#ListenToMi! #Redmi is going AUDIO! We’ve got some bass-dropping news coming your way soon! Can you guess what this is all about? RT and make some noise! #NoStringsAttached,” the company said in its tweet. As we wrote in our review yesterday, the Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 seems like the first step. We could be seeing more announcements in this segment from the Chinese smartphone maker. Also Read - Redmi AirDots 2, Redmi SonicBass earphones get Bluetooth certification, launch imminent

Redmi teases the launch of TWS earbuds

While Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 is priced at Rs 4,499, the Redmi AirDots will be even more affordable. It is possible that these true wireless earbuds will come with a price tag of under Rs 1,500. The Redmi AirDots S was launched last month with a retail price of RMB 99 (around Rs 1,050) in China. This could be a perfect fit for a market like India. The affordable price and Redmi branding could make it an instant best-seller in the cost conscious Indian market. Also Read - Redmi AirDots are Apple AirPods-like wireless earbuds with an affordable price tag

Personal audio has definitely come a long way but what’s next? Stay tuned as #Redmi is all set to bring you the next big thing! Have you used any of these devices before? Comment with #NoStringsAttached and let us know. pic.twitter.com/vd3b52nVI4 — Redmi India (@RedmiIndia) May 19, 2020

Back in September, IDC said that hearables are the new wearables. In April, Counterpoint Research said that India Hearables shipments posted 700 percent year-on-year growth in 2019. The top three brands contributed almost half of the total shipments last year. Apple dominated the segment with a 27 percent market share. It was followed by Noise, JBL, Samsung and Realme. Realme made its debut late last year and “immediately jumped to the fifth-largest brand within the initial month of launch”.

“Xiaomi has recently been outperforming with its Redmi AirDots in global as well as Samsung. Smartphone companies including Samsung, Xiaomi, and Huawei will have strong competitiveness in the TWS market backed by its smartphone ecosystem,” Liz Lee, Senior Analyst at Counterpoint Research told BGR India in December last year. With the entry of Redmi and Poco, we could see significant impact in the true wireless earbuds market. It needs to be seen whether Xiaomi makes a dent in the top five in a couple of months.